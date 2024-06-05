Worcestershire confirm Baker funeral details

Josh Baker was born in Redditch in Worcestershire [Getty Images]

Worcestershire are planning a celebration of the "joy and positivity" of Josh Baker following the spin bowler's death last month at the age of 20.

His funeral will take place in his home town of Redditch on Monday, with a live stream available for those who cannot attend, followed by the commemorative event at the club's New Road ground.

"This day will be dedicated to honouring Josh’s memory and reflecting on the many cherished moments he brought to our lives," said a club statement.

"In keeping with Josh’s vibrant personality and spirit, the family requests that attendees refrain from wearing black clothing or bringing flowers."

Mourners are instead being encouraged to wear "comfortable, casual, and colourful attire" to reflect his character and approach to life.

Baker died on 2 May but no details of the cause have been made public.

Worcestershire have marked his passing by wearing his squad number 33 on all players' shirts for the rest of the season.

Baker played 47 games in all formats for the club, taking 70 wickets, and also represented England at under-19 level.

He made two appearances in the County Championship at the start of the current season, taking two wickets in each innings against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

Former team-mate Pat Brown paid a personal tribute to Josh Baker while playing for Derbyshire last weekend [Getty Images]

Following his death, the club said: "More than his skills as a spin bowler, it was his vibrant spirit and infectious enthusiasm that endeared him to everyone he met.

"His warmth, kindness, and professionalism were remarkable, making him a true credit to his family and a loved member of our team."