Worcester Academy boys' hoops team putting things together with Blackburn Tournament win

Worcester Academy's Kayvuan Mulready, shown during a game last season, earned Tournament MVP honors with 19 points on Sunday in a win over Kimball Union in the Blackburn Tournament final.

WORCESTER — The Worcester Academy boys' basketball team can stuff a stat sheet with the best of them thanks to its exciting array of dunkers, slashers and long-range swish artists. But when push comes to shove, the Hilltoppers usually get by due to a commitment to defense and the desire to make the extra pass.

Worcester Academy fans can take solace in the fact that the Hilltoppers had a steady supply of the latter during Sunday afternoon's clash with Kimball Union Academy in the championship game of the 22nd Annual Thomas Blackburn Invitational Tournament at Rowe gymnasium.

Tournament MVP Kayvaun Mulready, a senior guard from Worcester, personified the team-first mindset of the Hilltoppers, netting 19 points on a variety of drives, dunks and long bombs. Southborough's Jake Blackburn, a junior guard and grandson of legendary Worcester Academy coach Tom Blackburn, whom the tournament is named after, also scored 17 points.

The Mulready-Blackburn duo, focused and hard-working all game, proved to be too much for Kimball Union, enabling the Hilltoppers to gain a 61-45 victory before a large crowd.

"This game turned out to be a hard-fought win against a very good Kimball Union team," Mulready said. "We needed to get the win in honor of Coach Blackburn and also for Jake Blackburn, who had an outstanding game for us. Defense was a key — good defense translates into good offense.

"Basketball is a team sport and that's what we stress here at Worcester Academy,"

Mulready, who will play basketball at Georgetown University next year, added. "We've got a lot of new guys, many who were stars at their old schools. They come here, they buy into the program and now we have multiple stars. We're all coming together. It's going to be a good year."

Worcester Academy, 3-4, overcame a 10-point deficit in its previous Blackburn game, an 86-46 victory over the Darrow School on Saturday. Holding two teams to less than 50 points over a 24-hour stretch bodes well for the Hilltoppers.

Most importantly, coach Jamie Sullivan likes what he sees.

"We're 15-18 practices in and this was our seventh game — I think we're really starting to come together," Sullivan said. "We hang our hat on the defensive end. Giving up 46 and 45 points in consecutive games against strong teams is impressive. Playing good defense has always been stressed here at Worcester Academy. I'm proud of all our guys."

The Hilltoppers' defense was at its best over the first nine minutes of the second half as the hosts used a 22-7 run to expand a 35-25 halftime advantage to 57-32. Kimball Union mustered just two field goals in this stretch, many of its attempts coming up empty due to the shot-blocking in the paint prowess of Auburn's Ryan Sullivan, a 6-8 junior forward/center.

Defense non-withstanding, Worcester Academy's commitment to team play took center stage during the outburst. Mulready was a dominant force, contributing two dunks and a long 3-pointer. Not to be outdone, Sullivan had a jam on the Hilltopper's next offensive possession after Mulready's first dunk. Senior guard James Jones, who was named to the all-tournament team, assisted on Mulready's first dunk and Sullivan's follow-up slam. Sophomore guard Cam Hailey assisted on Mulready's second dunk and his trifecta.

"It's a team game – we were able to share the basketball and get good shots," Sullivan said. "Work hard to get the best shot that you can get. The guys are starting to get it. The effort was there in this game. Our guys have been tremendous."

Kimball Union hung with the Hilltoppers for most of the first half. However, Worcester Academy had Blackburn on its side and the sharpshooter proved to be a difference maker, exploding for 14 points and four 3-pointers. A fallaway jumper in the lane by Hailey and a free throw by Mulready gave the Hilltoppers the lead for good.

Blackburn then sandwiched consecutive treys around an Isaiah Henderson drive to up Worcester Academy's lead to 28-22. Moments later. Blackburn's fourth trey of the half gave the hosts their largest lead to that point, 35-24.

"Hats off to Corey McClure who does a tremendous job coaching KImball Union," Sullivan said. "This was a hard-fought game, but we're heading in the right direction. We've got three more games heading into Christmas break and we look forward to all of them."

Junior guard/forward Payton Kamin added 12 points for Worcester Academy.

