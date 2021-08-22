WooSox cancels Sunday's game

Yahoo Sports

Liz Loza is joined by Neil Dutton from RotoViz, numberFire, 4-for-4 football, and Roto Underworld to help preview all of the TE1 options heading into the 2021 NFL season. The duo put each TE into a tier (Elite, Rising Stars, Flashes/Fading, and Darling Dart Throws) and give you their favorite sleepers and fades.