Woofs and waves: Bentonville’s CoolWag hosts diving competition for canines

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville’s CoolWag is launching the summer season with a dock-diving competition for dogs from May 23-26.

According to a press release, dock diving is a North America Diving Dogs (NADD)-sanctioned competition in which each canine must run the length of the dock and jump into the water, with judges measuring the jump’s distance and the dash’s speed.

Dogs will also have the chance to compete in other events that test their agility and skill, including Air Retrieve and Hydro Dash.



The event will take place on CoolWag’s property at 210 Prairie Lane, Bentonville. A “try-it” ticket for those not competing costs $10 for a set of two tickets, which are usable on any day of the event and during noncompetition times.

Shaded areas, bathrooms and a water spigot will be available for all attendees. All dogs must stay on nonretractable leashes when not in competition.

The release says Eric and Heather Wegner started CoolWag in 2015 to create a friendly place for dogs to play based on their size, age, and temperament. CoolWag, located on a 5-acre property in Bentonville, offers dog yards, pools, boarding services and sports fields for their canine clientele.

Professional dog trainers will be available after the event to provide training tips to both competitors and spectators.

Does your dog have what it takes? CoolWag is offering same-day registration, but spots are limited.

