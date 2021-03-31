Woody Pitkat Teaming With Eddie Harvey on Whelen Modified Tour

Staff Report
·3 min read

There is going to be a new driver and team combination in town when the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour rolls into New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Musket 250 presented by Whelen next month.

Woody Pitkat will team with Eddie Harvey Racing for the longest race of the season, and will also drive the No. 1 for the final two races of the year at Stafford Motor Speedway and Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

The hope is that the combination will make a run at the Whelen Modified Tour title in 2020.

“It‘s just been a 10 year friendship and the timing is right,” Harvey told NASCAR.com. “For the last three years, every time we have come north to race, I‘ve been going out to dinner with Woody at least one of the nights. How we have never come together before is beyond me, but we never really thought about it.”

Pitkat is no stranger to winning success. He has four career Whelen Modified Tour wins, with the most recent of them coming with Danny Watts Racing this season in May at Wall Stadium Speedway in New Jersey. He‘s a former NASCAR Whelen All-American Series track champion at both Stafford and Thompson as well.

RACING-REFERENCE: Woody Pitkat Career Stats

“I think it‘s a good deal,” Pitkat told NASCAR.com. “I‘ve had a long relationship with Eddie back since I was running with David Hill and going down south. Eddie called me and I‘m really looking forward to it. I‘m fortunate enough that he is giving me the opportunity to do it.”

This season, Harvey has competed in 10 of the 11 races with three different drivers behind the wheel. Burt Myers drove the car to four finishes inside the top seven in the first four races of the season, before chasing and eventually earning his 10th NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Modified championship at Bowman Gray Stadium. Jeff Rocco and George Brunnhoelzl III have also competed for the North Carolina based car owner.

Harvey is a former championship car owner on the NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour.

“I‘ve never really driven an LFR car in a race, I practiced Bobby Santos‘ a few times, but I‘ve never been able to race it. I‘m looking forward to something new, and I‘ve seen what the LFR brand has accomplished on the tour,” Pitkat said. “You‘ve seen what some of the people who have switched have done. Every time I have talked to Eddie has been really fun. I‘m hoping we will be good right off the trailer.”

Pitkat and Harvey have picked the most prestigious race of the 16-event championship points schedule to begin their pairing. The Musket 250 presented by Whelen puts drivers, equipment and teams to the test, with live pit stops and strategy playing a major role in the final laps.

“They finished third in the race last year and I think it was the first time Burt Myers had ever seen the place,” Pitkat said. “The race comes down the strategy, and if anything, it will give me a chance to get acclimated to the equipment. We will have to stay on the lead lap and be in contention at the end. I‘m going to places like Loudon, Thompson and Stafford, and I feel like those are my key tracks.”

“I just want to give him an opportunity to turn it up and have some good races under him,” Harvey said.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - MARCH 16: Burt Myers, driver of the #1 Vestal Buick GMC Chevrolet, during qualifying for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Performance Plus 150 presented by Safety-Kleen on March 16, 2019 at Myrtle Beach Speedway in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Adam Glanzman/NASCAR)
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - MARCH 16: Burt Myers, driver of the #1 Vestal Buick GMC Chevrolet, during qualifying for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Performance Plus 150 presented by Safety-Kleen on March 16, 2019 at Myrtle Beach Speedway in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Adam Glanzman/NASCAR)

Recommended Stories

  • 50 Years And Going Strong For Brooksie

    At 81-year-old Richard Brooks has no plans of slowing down. For the past 50 years, “Brooksie” as he‘s affectionately known, has been a fixture at the Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in northeast Connecticut and on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. “I just love modified racing,” Richard Brooks said. “It‘s in my blood. I love working […]

  • Ryan Preece Returning To Whelen Modified Tour Action at Thompson

    Ryan Preece is making his return to the New England racing scene this season. While he continues his full-time effort with JTG Daughtery Racing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Preece confirmed via Twitter Wednesday that he will be competing during the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in June. […]

  • PIT BOX: Whelen Modified Tour Runs It Back At White Mountain

    The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour couldn‘t have asked for a more exciting finish to its first trip to White Mountain Motorsports Park. They‘ll be back for an encore Saturday night. Justin Bonsignore is 2-for-2 of 2020 and will look to become the first driver in tour history to win the first three races of a […]

  • Setting the Scene: 2018 Whelen Modified Replay from New Hampshire

    The schedule said there were three races on the docket, but the talk throughout New England leading up to race weekend was on ‘the big one.‘ The Musket 250. New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been the big stage for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour since Mike McLaughlin went to Victory Lane in the inaugural Sunoco […]

  • Setting The Scene: 2017 Whelen Modified Tour from Stafford

    Two races remained in the 2017 season when the NASCAR Whelen Modifeid Tour arrived at Stafford Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 1 for the NAPA Fall Final 150. It was shaping up to be one of the closest championships in the history of the tour. Six drivers arrived at Stafford within 35 points of the […]

  • Woody Pitkat Outlasts Competition To Score Wall Stadium Win

    WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. — The wait was well worth it for Woody Pitkat. The Stafford, Connecticut, native outlasted all other competitors in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour return to Wall Stadium Speedway on Saturday and took the checkered flag in the first event at the third-mile in 12 years. It was the fourth career Whelen Modified […]

  • Justin Bonsignore Looks To Keep Winning Streak Rolling at Thompson

    THOMPSON, Conn. — Defending NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Justin Bonsignore clearly has mastered Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. The Holtsvile, New York, driver picked up his fifth straight Thompson win at the Icebreaker on April 7 — becoming the first driver in the history of Whelen Modified Tour action at the .625-mile oval to win five […]

  • Fans Can Watch 2019 Whelen Modified Races Free On TrackPass

    While there is no racing on the track this weekend, there is plenty to watch, thanks to TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, the streaming product representing NASCAR‘s most significant undertaking in the direct-to-consumer space. NBC Sports has made TrackPass, along with nine other services, free in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, through May 1. […]

  • PIT BOX: Seekonk Begins Busy Stretch For Whelen Modified Tour Teams

    In nine previous NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races at Seekonk Speedway, nine different drivers have graced Victory Lane. And with only three drivers on the entry list for Saturday‘s Seekonk 150 having previous winning success at the third-mile, it looks like another new winner could be ahead. The sixth race of the Whelen Modified Tour […]

  • Setting The Scene: July 2017 Whelen Modified Tour from NHMS

    Where do you want to be on the last lap? Protecting the lead or setting up for a last-ditch pass for the win? That‘s always the big question at races with restrictor plates, like Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, where the ability to suck up to the car in front of you and slingshot […]

  • Changed the Game: Kelly Krauskopf's decorated WNBA career propelled her to an NBA first

    She is a Texas A&M women’s basketball team alum, a former WNBA executive, a WNBA champion with the Indiana Fever and the first female assistant GM in NBA history.

  • Report: NFL to officially expand regular season to 17 games in coming week

    The NFL will finally make the 17-game season a reality after the NFLPA approved it a year ago.

  • No. 2 Baylor survives No. 6 Michigan's upset bid in overtime to advance to Elite Eight

    It sets up the No. 1 UConn vs. No. 2 Baylor regional final.

  • Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton holds off Max Verstappen to win a thrilling season-opener in Bahrain

    Verstappen passed Hamilton with less than four laps to go but had to give the lead back after going off track while making the pass.

  • UConn's Paige Bueckers is AP women's player of the year

    Paige Bueckers is in a class all by herself. UConn's star guard became the first freshman ever to win The Associated Press women's basketball player of the year award Wednesday. Bueckers helped lead the Huskies to their 13th consecutive Final Four with 28 points in the regional final win over Baylor on Monday night, just the latest star turn for the phenomenol 19-year-old Minnesota native.

  • Tom Brady one-ups Bruce Arians with fake tattoo he should actually get

    Tom Brady posted doctored photos of himself with a Bruce Arians tattoo, but he should consider getting it for real.

  • JJ Redick sounds off on Pelicans front office, says they can’t be trusted

    After a surprise trade to the Dallas Mavericks at the deadline, JJ Redick sounded off on the Pelicans front office, saying they can't be trusted.

  • Russell Westbrook hits back at Stephen A. Smith: 'A championship don't change my life'

    After Stephen A. Smith made remarks critical of Russell Westbrook, citing no titles, Westbrook addressed the comments in a postgame press conference.

  • Kawhi Leonard with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic

    Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic, 03/30/2021

  • Final Four set, a question left: Can anybody beat Gonzaga?

    It’s not easy to bury a team as good as USC, let alone in a half, no matter how easy Gonzaga made it look. Gonzaga’s defense dropped one of those like an anvil on No. 6 USC in Tuesday night’s Elite Eight contest. Michigan, the bracket’s other No. 1 seed in action, played decent defense against everyone in a UCLA jersey except No. 3, Johnny Juzang, and man, did he make them pay.