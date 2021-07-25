Woody Paige: Aaron Rodgers could be Denver Broncos QB next year

Jul. 24—Aaron Rodgers will end up with the Broncos, believers.

However, in one man's opinion, 2022 is when he becomes the Broncos' third future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, as John Elway and Peyton Manning before him, to come to Colorado and finish his career here.

Rodgers definitely wants to escape from the Packers because of the unresolved conflict, but he most likely soon will agree to play just one more season in Green Bay.

Then, next year he would be traded to the Broncos.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who first reported Rodgers' discord with the Packers on the first day of the draft, the quarterback has rejected a two-year contract extension, which would be for five more seasons and elevate him to the highest-paid NFL player.

In the past week discussions between the Packers and four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams, Rodgers' favorite target and close friend, on contract augmentation also have ceased.

Rodgers and Adams posted identical photos on Instagram on Friday night of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in uniform on the basketball court, alluding to the ESPN "Last Dance" documentary focusing on MJ and featuring his prominent Bulls teammate. Both experienced serious issues with the NBA team's general manager before leaving the Bulls after the 1997 season.

The implicit hypothesis is that Rodgers and Adams will have a final waltz with the Packers this season. Perhaps they already did.

Rodgers does enjoy his frequent times in Colorado and ranked the Broncos near or at the top of his future landing locations. Rodgers has vacationed in the mountains, attended a concert at Red Rocks, purchased a cowboy hat on a specific trip to Greeley and visited Boulder, where his fiancée Shailene Woodley, actress and environment activist, lives part time.

The 37-year-old Rodgers has played only one game at the stadium at Mile High. The Packers lost to the Broncos on Nov. 1, 2015, 29-10 as Manning threw for 340 yards and Rodgers just 77, his lowest total in a complete game in 190 starts. He was Brett Favre's backup in a 2007 Packers-Broncos game in Denver and didn't participate.

Story continues

Rodgers obviously is impressed that Manning reached two Super Bowls in four seasons with the Broncos and won the championship in his last rodeo — and still lives in a Cherry Hills mansion close to John Elway's. Also, Rodgers is aware of the Broncos' defense, which will be among the league's finest, and the offensive talent the Broncos have secured in recent drafts. He knows the Broncos don't possess an all-world quarterback.

Considering that the three-time MVP (including last season) plans to play into his 40s, he would prefer a trade immediately, but the Packers are in control of the passer impasse unless Rodgers retires.

David Dunn, the agent for Rodgers, was involved in a similar situation in 2011 when another client, Bengals' quarterback Carson Palmer, said he'd retire rather than return to the team. Ultimately, on Oct. 18, Palmer was traded to the Raiders, who were desperate for a QB after losing Jason Campbell to injury for the rest of the season.

The '21 NFL trade deadline is Nov. 2, the Tuesday after the eighth week of the season. In their ninth game the Packers play at Kansas City. The Broncos, who confront only one team in the division (Raiders) in the first 11 games, will be in Dallas on Nov. 7.

The Broncos and the Packers begin training camp practices Wednesday. Rodgers will not attend the first day or possibly any other workout day. But Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater will start their duel this week to see who will start the season.

One will start the Aug. 14 exhibition in Minnesota and the other Aug. 21 in Seattle. Then the starter will be announced for the home exhibition against the Rams and the regular season opener Sept. 12 in New York vs. the Giants.

My belief in print in mid-January was "Drew Lock will be the Broncos' starter backed up by a veteran acquisition."

My opinion hasn't changed in 6 1/2 months. The Broncos will choose flashy over steady, Wyatt Earp over Doc Holliday (who, like Bridgewater, moved to Denver — in 1875). Each will play in several games this season.

But the Aaron Rodgers Matter will not go away for another year.