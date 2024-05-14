Woody Leindecker steps down as BHS girls swimming coach; Jacks hire co-head coaches

May 13—BEMIDJI — None of the Bemidji High School girls swimmers and divers were alive the last time the Lumberjacks had a head coach that wasn't Woody Leindecker.

The 24-year head coach announced he was stepping down on Monday morning. Leindecker took over the program in 2000, serving all but three seasons as head coach. He was co-head coach with current activities director Kristen McRae from 2018-20.

McRae and Leindecker began coaching together in 1996. Leindecker served as McRae's assistant, then the roles would switch for the boys swimming and diving season.

BHS is going back to the co-head coaching format in the fall. McRae announced Danielle Bartz and Lisa Friedt will assume the roles after serving as the program's assistant coaches.

"Both were former swimmers of ours, and both are amazing women who will work cooperatively to coach our girls," McRae said in a release. "I am super excited about what they will bring to the program."

Leindecker will stay on as head coach of the boys swimming and diving program.