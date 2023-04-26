Woody Johnson talks Aaron Rodgers trade, says getting to know him 'reinforces what a great decision this was'

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left) and owner Woody Johnson pose for a photo during the introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. / Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

On a momentous day for the Jets, after Aaron Rodgers was introduced as their quarterback while flanked by GM Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh, chairman Woody Johnson basked in the afterglow.



"I'm extremely excited," Johnson told SNY's Jeane Coakley. "Aaron came in last night, and getting to know him just reinforces what a great decision this was."

While speaking for the first time as a member of Gang Green, Rodgers discussed how their trophy from Super Bowl III seemed a bit "lonely" and how he felt this was the only real landing spot for him once the writing was on the wall regarding the end of his tenure in Green Bay.

With the Jets now armed with a future Hall-of-Famer who should make them legitimate title contenders, Johnson is excited not only for what Rodgers can do on the field, but off.

"I just think it elevates it. It elevates the players. When you have a guy like this in the locker room, everybody has to play better," Johnson explained. "And not because you're asking or telling them -- because they want to play better.

"So whatever adrenaline they have, they'll have twice as much. They'll be more attentive to listening. It's just human nature, when you have a leader like this in the locker room. It's an honor for all these guys to be with them."



Added Johnson:

"He'll bring a lot to the players. I think he'll simplify the offense with Nathaniel Hackett. They'll come up with a way that really harnesses all the best that players can individually do, and have them keep it fresh so they don't have to think too much. They can just go out and play."

There has been lots of focus on Rodgers reuniting with Hackett -- the offensive coordinator he won back-to-back MVPs while playing for in 2020 and 2021 -- but Johnson said it was Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh who made acquiring Rodgers possible.



"He wouldn't be here without them," Johnson said. "What Robert and Joe have done in very carefully creating the culture is what enabled us to get him."