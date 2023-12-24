Woody Johnson says Robert Saleh, Joe Douglas will return in 2024

The Jets won't be making any major organizational changes come the end of the season.

Jets owner Woody Johnson confirmed that head coach Robert Saleh and General Manager Joe Douglas will return despite the team missing the playoffs for the 13th consecutive season. The Jets have gone 16-32 since Saleh was hired ahead of the 2021 season and they are 25-55 since Douglas was hired in 2019.

The Jets made a big move to get quarterback Aaron Rodgers before the season, but Rodgers tore his Achilles on the fourth offensive play of Week One and the Jets have spiraled to a 5-9 record without him. Rodgers gave strong support to Saleh and Douglas earlier this week and Johnson cited the quarterback as part of the reason for the status quo.

“My decision is to keep them,” Johnson told Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I think we’ve had some very positive moves. The culture of the team is a lot better. The defense is better. The offense needs a few pieces. . . . Just to keep the continuity going with Aaron and the team we’ve got. Like I said a year ago, we need a quarterback. We had a quarterback for four plays. Since then we haven’t been able to replace him. If we have a good quarterback, it makes everybody’s job easier. It makes the line better, the receivers better.”

Johnson did not comment on the futures of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett or the team's other assistant coaches, so that will be one of many things left for Saleh and Douglas to cover when they address their plans for the 2024 season.