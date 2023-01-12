Woody Johnson says good QB play is ‘missing piece’, is ‘absolutely’ open to paying for veteran

It’s no secret to anyone the New York Jets were lacking in strong quarterback play in 2022, a big reason the team lost six straight after a 7-4 start and missed the playoffs for a 12th consecutive season. That includes owner Woody Johnson, who spoke to the media Thursday.

Johnson was asked about the quarterback play of the Jets compared to the rest of the team. He said good quarterback play is the “missing piece” for the Jets. Johnson sees the talent of the roster and how much potential they have. He noted how frustrating the final six games were because of that.

Johnson: Says last 6 games were "very frustrating because I see the potential in the team + what Joe has done – what Joe + Robert have done in improving the team, getting all those young unbelievable stars we have. We have a lot of potential, so that makes it more frustrating" — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 12, 2023

Johnson does believe Zach Wilson has talent, but that the switching of quarterbacks is “very hard to do in the NFL because the timing’s off.”

Woody Johnson says Zach Wilson "had a tough year, there's no denying that. I still have confidence. I've seen some kernels of real talent there." Adds that the QB "rotation" – switching of QBs – is "very hard to do in the NFL" because "the timing's off, everything." #Jets — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) January 12, 2023

With the notion that the Jets will be in the market for a veteran quarterback, Johnson might have to be ready to open up the checkbook. That’s just fine by him. Johnson said he is “absolutely” open to general manager Joe Douglas going out and exploring paying big money for a veteran.

Woody Johnson says he's "absolutely" open to Joe Douglas exploring paying big bucks for a veteran quarterback. "That's kind of the missing piece. Our defense was an unbelievable story that you saw this year, from last place to close to the top." #Jets — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) January 12, 2023

The Jets currently have about $3.6 million in cap space, per Over the Cap, but have plenty of ways to add cap space, whether that means cutting players or restructuring contracts.

One quarterback that will be available is Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who posted a goodbye to Raiders fans on social media. The Raiders are expected to explore the trade market for Carr, who has a no-trade clause in his contract. Carr is due salaries of $32.9 million, $41.9 million and $41.2 million over the next three seasons. An acquiring team may look to restructure that deal, perhaps via extension.

Will the Jets find that missing piece this offseason? They almost have to at this point or Woody Johnson may very well clean house in 2024.

