Woody Johnson: Robert Saleh, Joe Douglas will return to Jets in 2024

Jets head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas will return for the 2024 season, owner Woody Johnson said Sunday.

"My decision is to keep them," Johnson told The Post before Sunday's 1 p.m. game against the Washington Commanders. "I think we've had some very positive moves. The culture of the team is a lot better. The defense is better. The offense needs a few pieces."

SNY's Connor Hughes reported Dec. 7 that Johnson did not want to blow things up.

"There is absolutely no intention from the Johnson brothers to make a change to Robert Saleh or his coaching staff or to Joe Douglas and his coaching staff -- the two guys and their staffs are going to be back in 2024," Hughes said on Jets Class.

Hughes added context Sunday.

"As we reported a couple weeks ago, it is still the case here today -- there is no intention from ownership to make wholesale changes to Robert Saleh and his staff or Joe Douglas and his staff," Hughes said. "There could be a couple shakeups with positional coaches, but the main components of this team -- (defensive coordinator) Jeff Ulbrich if he doesn't get a head-coaching job, Nathaniel Hackett, Saleh and Douglas -- all are expected back in 2024."

New York, which entered Week 16 at 5-9, has been without quarterback Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) since the opening drive of the 22-16 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills to start the 2023 season Sept. 11.

"Just to keep the continuity going with Aaron and the team we've got," Johnson said of returning Saleh and Douglas. "Like I said a year ago, we need a quarterback. We had a quarterback for four plays. Since then, we haven't been able to replace him. If we have a good quarterback, it makes everybody's job easier. It makes the line better, the receivers better."

Saleh, 44, approached his third-to-last game of the 2023 season with a 16-32 record as the Jets' head coach dating back to 2021. He followed a 4-13 debut with a 7-10 campaign in 2022.

"The excitement in August of 2023 was real," Saleh said this past Wednesday. "The excitement of everyone coming out of the tunnel on September 11th was real and it’s unfortunate the way the season panned out. But with that excitement, we’ll have that excitement again. The expectation for me -- and I’ll speak for everybody around here -- is that we win. And I do believe that we will."

Douglas, 47, has been New York's general manager since the 2019 season. Prior to Saleh, the Jets went 9-23 from 2019-20 under previous head coach Adam Gase.

"I feel like the recipe's in place to be really successful," Rodgers said Nov. 30. "Whether it's finishing up this year or starting fresh next year, I feel like with those guys in a position of leadership, this team can get to where it wants to go."