Woody Johnson: I’m not patient, Jets have to win now

Jets owner Woody Johnson expects his team to win, and win this year.

Johnson said today at the league meeting that the Jets need to be in win-now mode.

“I’m not the patient sort. We’re in the win business. We have to win now,” Johnson said, via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com.

Johnson said the Jets have a plan in place, they don’t need to rush into anything, and that ultimately he believes that Rodgers will be a Jet.

“We’re pretty confident we can get something done,” Johnson said.

Johnson also said he’s excited about the possibility of the Jets signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He’s telling his football people to get to work on win-now moves.

