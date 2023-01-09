Woody Johnson has a decision to make after the Jets' mixed season

Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; New York Jets owner Woody Johnson reacts during an NFL International Series game against the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Falcons defeated the Jets 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s decision time for Woody Johnson. And, at this point, it’s anyone’s guess as to what he’ll do.

Overseeing day-to-day operations of his franchise again, Johnson watched as his Jets turned a storybook-like start into a nightmare finish. Making matters worse: It all devolved in just two short months, concluding with an 11-6 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Johnson is frustrated. Understandably so. Usually, when he’s mad, more than a head or two roll.

But the worst thing Johnson can do in this situation is what he always does.

No, this conclusion isn’t acceptable, but rocking a ship clearing headed in the right direction is even worse.

Stay the course.

Context is needed when analyzing this Jets season. There is a distinct reason most believed this team would win anywhere from six to eight games. They were young and inexperienced. They lacked depth and key pieces in key areas. They played in a brutal division. They had a daunting schedule.

The goal for the year was said at varying points by this roster’s architect, Joe Douglas: The Jets wanted to enter December with a chance. They wanted meaningful games in the final months and to remain mathematically alive as long as they possibly could. No more mock drafts before Halloween. They wanted a season where they had a chance. They accomplished that when their playoff lives lived through the new year.

But expectations change. And they did for the Jets. They won six games before the bye. They were 7-4 when December began. They positioned themselves as near shoe-ins to snap their decade-plus postseason drought. It’s completely unacceptable to end the same season on a six-game losing streak. Justifying that failure as anything else is embracing the losing mentality that has sickened this franchise like a plague in recent years.

But that dreadful finish doesn’t erase progress. And there was legitimate progress this year. It’s ignorant to allow present anger and frustration to erase the realization of that.

Story continues

The Jets were a two-win team two years ago. They won four games last year. They nearly doubled their win total this past season. This in spite of a who’s who injury list featuring the likes of running back Breece Hall, guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and others. This despite not receiving even baseline competence from the quarterback position.

On offense you saw players like Hall (463 yards, four touchdowns) and wideout Garrett Wilson (83 catches, 1,103 yards, four touchdowns) blossom into stars. The Jets have complementary weapons, too, in wideout Elijah Moore and tight end C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin.

One of the league’s worst units a year ago, the Jets defense improved to one ranked in the top 10 in most every statistical category. Cornerback Sauce Gardner (20 pass breakups, two interceptions) and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (12 sacks) might be two of the top three players at their respective positions. Others like C.J. Mosley, corner D.J. Reed, defensive linemen Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers came into their own in Robert Saleh’s scheme.

Yes, the Jets limped across the finish line. But zoom out and you see this is a team on the rise. They’re headed in the right direction. Don’t let recency bias cloud that progress.

The Jets, far too often, have gone for the quick fix. What this team needs is something it’s seldom had -- stability. A shakeup to appease the understandably-infuriated mob is not the right call. Sometimes the best thing to do is nothing at all. And, in this case, that’s what the Jets should do.

Give Douglas a chance to continue to infuse this roster with talent. He hasn’t been perfect, but deserves another go. Give Saleh another year to continue to build his culture. He made mistakes this year, sure, but he’s the same one who helped this team progress in their development. And, yes, while the Jets won just seven games -- it can’t be overlooked that they won just seven games despite getting virtually nothing from their quarterback position.



It would be a bit of a surprise, at this point, if Saleh or Douglas were fired. Johnson is reactionary, but even that would be a bit extreme. The target is offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. He’s public enemy No. 1 and blamed for Zach Wilson’s lack-of development. He didn’t help his case with a scheme that scored zero touchdowns in its last three games.

But LaFleur was also saddled with Wilson. He had to endure immense struggles due to injury up front. Saleh, last Monday, point toward his own experiences as a coordinator. He struggled immensely early in his tenure with the 49ers. Kyle Shanahan stuck with him, Saleh hit his stride, and eventually his successes there led to his promotion to Jets head coach in 2021.

It’s clear, based on Saleh's words, that he wants to stick with LaFleur. It’s on Johnson to let him. What Johnson needs to realize is the cold reality most don’t want to admit: Who’s going to want to take this job if the Jets pull the plug on LaFleur?

This offseason is going to be an important one for the Jets. Priority Nos. 1, 2 and 3 are going to be one thing -- the quarterback position. The Jets insist they aren’t willing to give up on Wilson yet. That’s true, but more because of how bad it would look to trade a player they drafted second overall for a fifth- or sixth-round pick two years later.

But just because the Jets are keeping Wilson in the farm system doesn’t mean they are going into next year with him as their starter. They will add a quarterback. Likely Jimmy Garoppolo or Derek Carr, maybe Lamar Jackson if the Ravens make him available. Either way: They will have a new starting quarterback for next season.

What they shouldn’t change is the men who have helped get this roster to this point. That starts with Douglas and Saleh. It continues with the men each hired to work with them.

The Jets are headed for calmer waters.

Now’s not the time to change direction.