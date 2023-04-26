Woody Johnson on Aaron Rodgers introduction: 'I'm extremely excited'
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson tells SNY's Jeane Coakley how excited he is to have Aaron Rodgers as the quarterback for his team.
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson tells SNY's Jeane Coakley how excited he is to have Aaron Rodgers as the quarterback for his team.
Rodgers shouted out his once and future offensive coordinator multiple times, and a new AFC East rival detailed to Yahoo Sports the impact Rodgers could have.
The Jets will be popular among bettors this season.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the long-awaited Aaron Rodgers trade.
The former Packers quarterback thanked 40 different people by name.
Charles McDonald, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions to news that the Green Bay Packers have traded four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Everyone likes the trade a lot for the Packers, and hopes Rodgers can take advantage of a loaded Jets roster to perform in year one. The trio also give their thoughts on the recent gambling suspensions given out to five players, including Detroit Lions first-round pick WR Jameson Williams. While the NFL's punishment for players gambling has seemed harsh, it's clear they're making sure they nip it in the bud as sports gambling becomes more popular. Later in the show, the group dive into fixing every AFC team one at a time. The hosts take turns giving one major move each team could make that would improve their odds at contending for a Super Bowl.
Don't worry, Jets fans, Aaron Rodgers is still in the team's plans for 2023.
According to sources, the issue of Rodgers' viability in 2024 arose in trade talks largely because of comments the QB made on "The Pat McAfee Show" about his darkness retreat.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers a special NFL draft edition of his Care/Don't Care column!
Jim Boeheim was cleared of all wrongdoing in a fatal 2019 crash that killed Jorge Jimenez.
"Don't believe everything you read on the internet."
He's expected to be fully recovered from both injuries by the start of training camp in the fall.
The Chiefs and many of their fans are steadfast. One protester says she is frequently outside of Arrowhead Stadium before games, often verbally abused by passersby and told to "go home."
The Trail Blazers' G League team will be ready for the start of the 2023-24 season.
The founder of the cognition testing company has since said reports of the potential top 5 pick's results are "not true."
“The NBA told me they felt very comfortable with Ime becoming the new coach of the Houston Rockets."
“I either have to pay to play golf or pay for a place to live.”
Seven years after he went No. 1 overall, Jared Goff may be once again watching the NFL Draft and wondering what his future holds.
Back the better ball striker in this full tournament head-to-head matchup.
Here's how to watch the NFL Draft in 2023 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network for free and streaming TV like Fubo, Sling, YouTube, Hulu and more.
Chase Young is heading into a make-or-break season after the Commanders declined his fifth-year option.