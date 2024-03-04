Woody Celucien on why he is taking an official visit to Rutgers football: ‘They are the hardest ones recruiting me’

Woody Celucien is locked in for an official visit to Rutgers this summer. And for the time being, Rutgers is the only visit for the Florida offensive lineman.

Offered by Rutgers in late February during a call with head coach Greg Schiano, the Scarlet Knights were the third Power Five offer for the Lely (Naples, Florida) recruit. The two other Power Five offer for Celucien, are Boston College and West Virginia. In addition, he has been offered by Florida Atlantic, UMass, West Michigan and Toldeo.

Celucien is a solid 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds.

News of the official visit was first reported by 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn. Celucien confirmed it on social media by re-tweeting the report.

“They made my official visit list because they are the hardest ones recruiting me,” Celucien told Rutgers Wire on Monday afternoon. “A lot of schools may not tell you (that) your offer is commitable but Rutgers sure did. “Me, coach Schiano, coach Drew (safeties coach Drew Lascari) and coach Flats (offensive line coach Pat Flaherty) – are really building a good connection.”

#Rutgers offered OL Woody Celucien in late February and he already locked in an official visit. He spoke to @247Sports about the dates and why he will make the trip (VIP) @BobbyDeren https://t.co/SDGxVqbqe7 — BrianDohn247 (@BrianDohn247) March 4, 2024

The connections between Celucien and Rutgers is being formed via Facetime calls. He says that on the calls, the staff talks about more than just football but also “personal stuff.”

“It’s really family over there,” Celucien said.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire