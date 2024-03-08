Woody Celucien is locked in for a Rutgers footballofficial visit, praises relationship with coach Pat Flaherty

Woody Celucien is set to take an official visit to Rutgers this summer. It is the only one that the Florida offensive lineman has firmed up to this point.

On Thursday, Celucien confirmed on social media that he is visiting Rutgers from June 7-9. He is a three-star offensive lineman according to On3, who rank him as the No. 92 interior offensive lineman in the nation.

Celucien holds other Power Five offers from Boston College and West Virginia. He also has been offered by Eastern Kentucky, Florida Atlantic, Toledo, UMass and Western Michigan among others.

One of the reasons why Rutgers is trending so well with Celucien is the relationship that is being formed with the coaching staff. Celucien said that head coach Greg Schiano, safeties coach Drew Lascari and offensive line coach Pat Flaherty are “building a good connection.”

Flaherty, in particular, is standing out to Celucien.

“He’s been at all the high levels, his workouts are serious – I want to work out with him,” Celucien told Rutgers Wire. “And off the field stuff – he’s a really good person who talks about family. And (he) tells me about to become a better man.”

Flaherty has spent two decades in the NFL as an offensive line coach, most notably with the New York Giants where he won two Super Bowls. He joined Rutgers last offseason and made huge strides with the program.

Toldeo and FAU are also in the mix for official visits he tells RutgersWire. He is a 6-foot-5, 300-pound guard prospect who plays for Lety High School (Naples, Florida).

The phone conversations with coach Flaherty aren’t frequent, but Celucien said that doesn’t matter to him.

“When we do, it’s a great conversation,” Celucien said.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire