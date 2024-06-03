Woody Celucien announces that he is taking a Rutgers football official visit

Florida offensive lineman Woody Celucien will be taking an official visit to Rutgers football this weekend.

Celucien recently announced that he will be transferring to Miami Central (Miami, Florida) for his senior year. The three-star is ranked the No. 113 interior offensive lineman in the nation by 247Sports.

His recruitment is certainly solid. In addition to Rutgers, Celucien holds offers from Boston College, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Tech, Houston and West Virginia among others.

Georgia Tech was his most recent offer in early April.

At 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds, Celucien is solidly built. He is an earth mover, who generates significant power from his lower body.

His official visit this weekend was announced by Celucien on Monday via his social media:

Rutgers landed a staggering 10 commitments from their official visits over the weekend.

Among the players who committed over the weekend was Raedyn Bruens. A three-star edge rusher, Bruens is the No. 77 edge rusher in the nation.

From Florida, he holds offers from Colorado, Miami, USF, Tulane and West Virginia.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire