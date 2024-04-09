Woodward takes trustee role

[Getty Images]

Former Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been appointed to the board of trustees for Bloomsbury Football Foundation.

The London-based charity was founded in 2018 and works with young people from diverse backgrounds to improve their mental and physical health and teach them valuable life skills.

It is Woodward's first football-related job since he left United in January 2022, having made the decision to stand down in the wake of the European Super League debacle.

Woodward will support the charity in its efforts to engage with 20,000 young people by 2028.

"I am thrilled," said Woodward. "This is an exciting opportunity to join a charity that is already having a significant impact on the lives of young Londoners using the power of football."