Woodstock Academy spoils RHAM’s chance at winning first state title in 20 years

MIDDLETOWN — In a game that could have marked a historic moment for the RHAM Raptors baseball team, they failed to secure their first state championship in 20 seasons.

The RHAM Raptors fell to the Woodstock Academy Centaurs 5-2 on Saturday at Palmer Field in Middletown, Connecticut.

While RHAM had only been held to two or fewer runs three times all year, they couldn’t get the bats going against junior Brady Ericson, who allowed one hit over six innings.

RHAM head coach Bill Eller said it was unbelievable to be able to reach this point despite not winning a state championship.

”They threw strikes, it’s the first time we‘ve been here in 20 years, unbelievable,” Eller said. “Unbelievable character from these kids, unbelievable grit.”

In the first inning, Woodstock capitalized on an error with two outs. Ericson made RHAM pay for the error with a two-run home run to left field to go up 2-0 off junior pitcher Fayz Baig.

Woodstock Academy added a run in the second to go up 3-0.

After the next two innings were scoreless, Woodstock Academy extended their lead in the fifth inning with two insurance runs to go up 5-0.

Entering the state championship, RHAM had scored two or fewer runs in all previous games, in which the three opponents combined to score five runs. However, Woodstock's ability to capitalize on its opportunities allowed it to achieve that against RHAM.

“Those are the most runs we gave up all tournament,” Eller said.

He added that the pop-up was two inches over his second baseman and that it was a huge play in the game.

Although RHAM couldn’t get anything going on offense through five innings, that changed in the sixth inning. Senior Camden McPeck started the rally with a line drive base hit to left center, breaking up Erickson’s no-hitter. It was the only hit for RHAM the entire game.

Sophomore Ethan Boisvert reached base after Woodstock’s right fielder dropped a fly ball, setting up second and third. Junior Joey Tyler then walked to give RHAM bases loaded.

RHAM took advantage of their error despite not getting a hit. The Raptors scored two runs on a wild pitch to make it 5-2.

However, RHAM couldn’t cut further into Woodstock Academy’s lead. The inning ended with a fly out to right from junior Daniel Chomick.

After Sean Connolly threw a scoreless sixth inning, RHAM had one last opportunity to tie or take the lead.

Woodstock Academy didn’t allow RHAM to make the game interesting in the final at-bat as senior Riley O’Brien struck out the side to win the game.

It was RHAM’s second appearance in a state championship game. The other was in 2004 when they won 7-1 over North Haven.

While RHAM isn’t a state champion, Eller said this team should be remembered for its resilience.

“They’re resilient,” Eller said. I couldn’t say more about these guys to make them feel any better than they do or worse than they do right now. I started here three years ago, and a lot of these seniors played for me as pitchers. We won 15, 12, and 21 games now. They set the tone since the beginning.”