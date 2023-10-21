Woods spotted in walking boot, per report

Clemson might be without one of its top defensive linemen on Saturday.

True freshman defensive tackle Peter Woods was spotted in a walking boot prior to the Tigers’ Saturday night matchup versus Miami, according to The Clemson Insider.

A former five-star recruit, Woods has played a critical role on Clemson’s defense, recording eight total tackels (one for loss) over six games.

If Woods is unable to suit up, Payton Page and DeMonte Capehart could have expanded roles alongside starting defensive tackles Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro when Clemson and Miami kick off at 8 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire