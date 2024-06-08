Woods Richardson turns in strong start but Twins shut out for second game in a row

PITTSBURGH – Simeon Woods Richardson stood next to the mound with his hands on his head as he watched a fly ball from Rowdy Tellez carry beyond the center field wall for a home run in the seventh inning Saturday.

Talk about a dispiriting ending to one of Woods Richardson's better outings. Woods Richardson struck out six, threw the fastest pitch of his career and gave up only one run in his longest start of the season. Except with the way the Twins are hitting, one run is all it took in a 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

The Twins, on a five-game losing streak, were shutout for the second consecutive game and haven't scored a run in their last 22 innings.

Woods Richardson had retired 12 of his last 13 batters with a fielding error serving as the exception before he surrendered his homer to Tellez. Pitching in the seventh inning for the first time in his career, he left a changeup up in a 2-2 count, and Tellez lifted it just beyond the outstretched glove of a leaping Byron Buxton at the center field wall.

Tellez, who has slumped badly this year with two homers in 143 at-bats, went from booed when his name was introduced before the at-bat to lifting his helmet for a curtain call with fans chanting his first name, "Rowdy! Rowdy!"

Woods Richardson, the 23-year-old righty, had stretches of complete dominance as he lowered his ERA to 2.84 through 10 starts. He struck out the side in the fourth inning, looking frustrated when he didn't locate his slider the way he wanted despite a swing-and-miss from Nick Gonzalez, then pumping out a 97-mph fastball to Tellez on the next pitch. He did almost a pirouette skipping off the mound after his strikeout to end the inning.

He insists he's not a pitcher who looks at the scoreboard's radar gun much, but this is a pitcher who averaged 90.5 mph with his fastball last year. On Saturday, he was sitting at 94 mph, and he looks like a different guy.

Entering the season, Woods Richardson was a bit of an unknown. He made two spot starts over the last two years, but an inconsistent 2023 season at Class AAA dimmed his shine as a prospect. There was internal optimism after he arrived at spring training with a lower arm slot and more velocity, but he wasn't in consideration for a rotation spot out of camp.

Woods Richardson yielded one run on six hits and zero walks in 6 1/3 innings.

The Twins offense, facing six Pirates relievers in a bullpen game, had only one baserunner reach third base, grounding into three double plays. Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales stole two potential runs in a scoreless game with an over-the-shoulder, sliding catch in shallow center field to end the seventh inning.

A walk and a single from Christian Vázquez put two runners on base for the top of the Twins lineup in the third inning, but Trevor Larnach hit into a double play.

Tellez, following his homer, received loud cheers when he came to plate with two runners on base and two outs in the eighth inning. Facing Jhoan Duran in a one-run game, Tellez thumped a ground ball through the left side of the infield for a two-run single, eliciting more cheers from the crowd of 29,700.

Woods Richardson and Friday's starter Joe Ryan permitted a combined three runs in 13 1/3 innings. They both received losses.