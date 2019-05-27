Woods grouped with Rose, DeChambeau at Memorial

Tiger Woods will be grouped with former world No. 1 Justin Rose and defending champ Bryson DeChambeau when he returns to action this week at the Memorial Tournament.

Woods has won this event five times, most recently in 2012, and he tied for 23rd last year after missing the event each of the two prior years. The Masters champ will be making his first start since a missed cut at the PGA Championship, and this will mark his only start between the PGA and the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Rose earned his first career PGA Tour win at the 2010 Memorial, and he lost in a playoff at Muirfield Village to David Lingmerth in 2015. DeChambeau won last year in a playoff over Kyle Stanley and Byeong-Hun An in the first of what turned out to be four victories in 2018. The trio will tee off at 8:26 a.m. ET Thursday and 1:16 p.m. ET Friday.

Other marquee, early round groupings this week in Ohio will include Phil Mickelson alongside Rickie Fowler and former Memorial champ Matt Kuchar (1:16 p.m. Thursday, 8:26 a.m. Friday), while Justin Thomas will return from injury alongside Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth for the first two rounds (8:15 a.m. Thursday, 1:05 p.m. Friday). With the Presidents Cup fast approaching, Aussies Jason Day and Adam Scott will be joined in a PGA Tour Live featured group by Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, who won this event in 2014 (1:05 p.m. Thursday, 8:15 a.m. Friday).