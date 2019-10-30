When Woods and Els will announce Presidents Cup picks

Golf Channel Digital

Presidents Cup captains Tiger Woods and Ernie Els are scheduled to make their wild-card picks next week.

Both captains have four selections. Els, the International captain, is scheduled to announce his on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. ET. Woods, the U.S. captain, is scheduled to reveal his final four on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET.

Golf Channel will air live Woods' announcement.

The Presidents Cup will be contested Dec. 12-15 in Melbourne, Australia. Here's a look at the eight players who qualified for both teams.

United States Team

International Team






