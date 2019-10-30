When Woods and Els will announce Presidents Cup picks

Presidents Cup captains Tiger Woods and Ernie Els are scheduled to make their wild-card picks next week.

Both captains have four selections. Els, the International captain, is scheduled to announce his on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. ET. Woods, the U.S. captain, is scheduled to reveal his final four on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET.

Golf Channel will air live Woods' announcement.

The Presidents Cup will be contested Dec. 12-15 in Melbourne, Australia. Here's a look at the eight players who qualified for both teams.

United States Team

International Team

Marc Leishman

Hideki Matsuyama

Louis Oosthuizen

Adam Scott

Abraham Ancer

Haotong Li

C.T. Pan

Cameron Smith











