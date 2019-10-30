When Woods and Els will announce Presidents Cup picks
Presidents Cup captains Tiger Woods and Ernie Els are scheduled to make their wild-card picks next week.
Both captains have four selections. Els, the International captain, is scheduled to announce his on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. ET. Woods, the U.S. captain, is scheduled to reveal his final four on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET.
Golf Channel will air live Woods' announcement.
The Presidents Cup will be contested Dec. 12-15 in Melbourne, Australia. Here's a look at the eight players who qualified for both teams.
United States Team
Brooks Koepka
Dustin Johnson
Patrick Cantlay
Webb Simpson
International Team
Marc Leishman
Louis Oosthuizen
Adam Scott
Haotong Li
C.T. Pan
Cameron Smith