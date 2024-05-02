Woods accepts exemption to play US Open in June

Woods will be making his 23rd start at the US Open [Getty Images]

Tiger Woods has accepted a special exemption to play in the US Open at Pinehurst next month.

The 48-year-old, a 15-time major winner including three US Opens, does not qualify automatically after his five-year exemption for winning the 2019 Masters ran out earlier this year.

He has struggled to compete since suffering severe leg injuries in a car crash in 2021 and has played only two tournaments this year.

The most recent of those was last month's Masters where he finished 60th on 16 over but made a record 24th consecutive cut.

“The US Open, our national championship, is a truly special event for our game and one that has helped define my career,” said Woods, now ranked 789th in the world.

“I’m honoured to receive this exemption and could not be more excited for the opportunity to compete in this year’s US Open, especially at Pinehurst, a venue that means so much to the game.”

Woods has said he hopes to play one tournament a month this year. He qualifies automatically for the US PGA Championship later this year as a former champion.

He won the last of his three US Open titles in 2008 and was a runner-up to Michael Campbell at Pinehurst in 2005.

The championship begins on 13 June.