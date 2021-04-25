Woodruff works 6 innings as Brewers blank Arrieta, Cubs 6-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Woodruff outdueled Jake Arrieta with six dominant innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Sunday.

Woodruff (2-0) allowed two hits, struck out eight and walked two in his first win in 11 career appearances against Chicago. The 6-foot-4 right-hander has permitted one run and six hits in 19 innings covering three starts against the Cubs this year.

Luis Urías hit a two-run single during Milwaukee's five-run ninth, helping the Brewers close out a 5-1 road trip.

Chicago finished with four hits, wasting a solid performance by Arrieta on a cold, windy day at Wrigley Field. The game-time temperature was 44 degrees, and the crowd of 10,343 bundled up in jackets, hooded sweatshirts and blankets.

Arrieta kept the Cubs in the game with six innings of two-hit ball. The right-hander struck out eight and walked three.

Milwaukee got its first run on Travis Shaw's bases-loaded walk in the first. Arrieta retired 15 in a row after the Brewers' first four batters reached safely.

The Brewers put runners on second and third with no outs in the sixth, but Arrieta (3-2) escaped by striking out Shaw, Keston Hiura and Billy McKinney.

Woodruff retired his first nine batters. Ian Happ walked and David Bote singled in the fourth for Chicago's first baserunners, but Anthony Rizzo struck out and the Brewers turned an inning-ending double play when Kris Bryant struck out and Happ was caught stealing third.

Rizzo also struck out for the final out of the sixth, leaving a runner on third.

NO TEPERA

Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera had his three-game suspension for throwing at Woodruff reduced to two games. He began serving the penalty on Sunday. The 33-year-old Tepera threw a pitch behind Woodruff in the fifth inning of Chicago’s 3-2 victory at Milwaukee on April 13.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: An MRI on OF Christian Yelich (lower back strain) showed no major issues. The 2018 NL MVP hasn’t played since April 11. “We basically just ruled out anything significant structurally that would show up on the MRI,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We still need to make progress to get him back on the field and so from that perspective not much has changed." ... CF Lorenzo Cain (quadriceps strain) worked out on the field Saturday, and Counsell said it went well. ... RF Avisaíl García returned to the starting lineup. He rested Saturday after he left the series opener with back tightness.

Cubs: LF Joc Pederson (left wrist tendinitis) has made “some really good progress in the last two days,” manager David Ross said. Pederson could begin taking some swings on Tuesday or Wednesday at the team's alternate site in South Bend, Indiana.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Corbin Burnes (2-1, 0.37 ERA) starts Monday in the opener of a three-game series against Miami. Burnes has 40 strikeouts and no walks in 24 1/3 innings so far this year. LHP Trevor Rogers (2-1, 1.64 ERA) goes for the visiting Marlins.

Cubs: RHP Zach Davies (1-2, 8.80 ERA) faces Atlanta RHP Charlie Morton (1-1, 3.91 ERA) on Monday in the opener of a four-game series at the Braves.

