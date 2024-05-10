Woodrow, Summers, Wyoming East baseball win; tennis teams bow out

May 9—PREP BASEBALL

fairlea — Two big innings proved costly to Greenbrier East for the second night in a row. This time, it cost the Spartans their season.

No. 2 Woodrow Wilson scored three runs in the fifth to take the lead and then four in the sixth to pull away and beat the No. 1 Spartans 11-6 in an elimination game in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament on Thursday.

Maddex Sims' two-run single put the Flying Eagles ahead to stay at 7-6.

In the sixth, Brady Williams had the big hit, a bases-clearing double that made it a five-run game.

Ty Evans, Chase Tolliver and Gage Price all two hits for Woodrow.

Zion Detko was 3 for 4 for Greenbrier East. Gavin Bennett drove in two runs.

The Flying Eagles will host No. 3 Oak Hill Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Woodrow in the championship. Oak Hill must be defeated twice.

Summers County 3,

Greater Beckley Christian 1

hinton — Three pitchers combined on a three-hitter and No. 2 Summers County defeated No. 3 Greater Beckley Christian 3-1 in the Class A Region 3, Section 1 tournament.

Summers took a 2-0 lead in the first when Ben Lane and Brandan Isaac both stole home. They added their third run when Jake Boone homered on the first pitch of the third.

The Crusaders got their run in the fourth when Hunter Crist scored on a throwing error.

Connor Jones started for Summers and tossed two hitless innings. He struck out three and walked one.

Boone went the next 3 2/3 and allowed just one hit and an unearned run. He struck out four and walked one.

Isaac worked the final 1 1/3 and got the save.

Jayden Nguyen was 2 for 3 for the Crusaders.

Summers will visit No. 1 James Monroe Friday at 6 p.m. to determine the winners bracket champion. Greater Beckley will host River View in an elimination game Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Wyoming East 6, Bluefield 2

new richmond — No. 2 Wyoming East scored four runs in the second inning and rolled on to a 6-2 victory over No. 4 Bluefield, eliminating the Beavers from the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 tournament.

Zach Hunt was dominant in a complete game. He held Bluefield to four hits while striking out 10 and walking one.

Hunt also hit a two-run homer in the four-run second. Gage Cooper got the scoring started with a two-run double.

The Warriors will host No. 3 Westside in an elimination game on Friday

PREP TENNIS

Local teams bow

out of state tournament

Three local teams lost in the first round of the state tennis tournament Thursday in Charleston.

The Woodrow Wilson boys dropped a close 4-3 decision to Washington.

Ram Asamthambi (9-7) and Ethan Shepard (8-2) won in singles, and they teamed to win their doubles match 8-0.

The Shady Spring girls were shut out 4-0 by Chapmanville and the Greenbrier East girls lost by the same score to Parkersburg.

Singles and doubles play starts Friday. Asamthambi and Shepard will play in both singles and doubles. Greenbrier East's Peyton Barker and Liberty's Emma Massey will play in singles.