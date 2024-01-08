Woodrich's 3-pointer helps Cleveland State beat Northern Kentucky in OT

Jan. 7—Jayson Woodrich broke an 83-all tie with a 3-pointer with 13 seconds remaining in overtime and Cleveland State beat Northern Kentucky, 88-85, on Jan. 7 at the Wolstein Center.

Woodrich (Beachwood) made two free throws with five seconds left in OT to ice it for the Vikings (11-6, 4-2 Horizon). CSU is 9-0 at home this season. The Vikings are in a three-way tie for second place in the HL, a half-game behind Fort Wayne.

Tristan Enaruna paced the Vikings with 24 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Woodrich added 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and Drew Lowder had 12.

Up next for CSU is a swing through Wisconsin, beginning Jan. 12 at Milwaukee.