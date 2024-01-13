Woodland emotional after 'amazing' return to Tour

The start was a little more emotional than Gary Woodland anticipated. So, too, was the finish.

Woodland didn’t make the cut in his return to competition at the Sony Open, but the week was as rewarding as anything he’s experienced in the game.

“It's been unbelievable. Like I said, we're out here competing against each other every week, and it's been like a family. A lot of hugs. A lot of just well wishes, support from everyone,” Woodland said Friday evening, fighting back tears.

“It's been amazing. It just shows you that there is a lot of good people out here. And the fans were amazing, tournament staff, everyone. It’s great to be back.”

This was Woodland’s first Tour start since undergoing surgery in September to remove the majority of a brain lesion. On Tuesday, Woodland spoke in detail about the distress and trauma that preceded his successful surgery.

After an opening 1-over 71, the 39-year-old described the emotions of his first-tee announcement, saying it was a little more overwhelming than he thought it would be.

He reiterated why on Friday.

“There was a time where I didn't know if this was going to be possible. It was a good week for me from a mental standpoint. I needed to be mentally sharp to get where I want to be in the world,” he said.

“It's coming back.”

Woodland shot another 71 in the second round, finishing four shots outside the projected cut line.

But while making the cut is always an objective; it wasn’t the primary goal at Waialae Country Club.

“Golf game was rusty. Saw a lot of good things, but I was rusty scoring-wise. The goal coming into this week was to see where I was mentally. It was beautiful. Really was. It was the best week that I've had on a golf course in a long, long time. Focus was there all week. Attitude was great. Energy was great. A lot to build on,” he said.

And next?

“Go home, have a nice off week with the kids at home and tighten up some things with the golf game," he said, "and I'll be back for Torrey.”