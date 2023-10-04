Woodi Washington ready for ‘first real test’ of the season

The Oklahoma Sooners are off to a hot start in 2023. A lot of players have taken major leaps like Danny Stutsman, Dillon Gabriel or any of the wide receivers.

One person who hasn’t gotten as much recognition is Woodi Washington. Typically it’s a good thing if you are a defensive back and aren’t getting talked about a lot.

That usually means you aren’t getting beat too often and Washington has almost seemingly locked down one half of the field to this point. But this week is going to be a different challenge. The receiving group they will face this week might be the best in the country.

Washington talked to reporters about the challenge this Saturday.

“I think we’re a much-improved team,” Washington said. “So, we’re just excited to go out, and we’ve got our first real test of the season, I guess you could say. So we’re just excited for that.”

Washington has 17 tackles this year but has been graded as a top 30 cornerback in all of college football by PFF (subscription required). Last year due to injuries, Washington had to play safety in this game, and the Sooners just couldn’t get anything going offensively or defensively, resulting in a 49-0 rout.

This year is going to be different.

The Sooners are with their starting quarterback, and the defense is playing at a high level. Will it be enough to win? We’ll find out Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire