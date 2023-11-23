Woodi Washington ‘honored’ to be a permanent captain of Team 129

A player that has kind of flown under the radar this year for the Oklahoma Sooners is senior cornerback Woodi Washington. Washington’s numbers aren’t eye-popping, but that isn’t always a bad thing at cornerback.

He’s had 38 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and five pass deflections. But Pro Football Focus (subscription required) ranks him as a top 35 cornerback in the nation. He’s also been the mainstay and leader of a room that has dealt with a number of injuries.

On Friday, Washington will be amongst those being honored on Senior Day. He spoke to reporters about also being named a captain for Team 129. “I’m extremely grateful and honored for the guys to vote me as a captain,” Washington said. “I consider myself a leader of this team and for the guys to vote for me, that means a lot.”

Washington is a player who could have left early a season ago. He had already been in college for four seasons and was coming off a decent year. Many players would have jumped at the opportunity to leave school and go pro.

But not Washington. Instead, he saw the flaws he had in his game and trusted the coaching staff to help him become a better version of himself. That will likely lead to a draft selection for the veteran cornerback with a great chance to make an active roster in 2024.

At the time, it might have seemed small, but it was a big deal when he decided to return to Norman. When he plays his final snap in crimson and cream, he’ll leave a big hole to fill.

