Woodgrove softball caps off historic regular season

PURCELLVILLE, Va. (DC News Now) — Woodgrove softball has been a powerhouse program since the school opened it’s doors in 2010.

This season, the Wolverines are undefeated, and are currently ranked 24th in the nation on MaxPreps.

“It is pretty crazy,” said junior infielder Erynn Thompson. “Especially, considering all the talent we lost last year. To be able to come back and still perform to the level that we’ve been performing, it’s a really good accomplishment for us.”

“Just to earn that rank is insane,” said junior infielder Addie McCullers. “It’s crazy how our hard work pays off. So, it’s just an honor to be on that list.”

The team finished their regular season 19-0, giving up only three runs all season. But here’s the kicker: the team has not allowed an earned run all season long, with most of the credit going to their ace on the mound, Abbey Lane.

“She’s unique in that she has all the aspirations and all the abilities of a superstar, but not the ego of a superstar,” said head coach Joseph Spicer. “She encompasses everything you want in a great athlete.”

“I try not to think about it,” said senior pitcher Abbey Lane. “Just do me and trust everyone on my team. Just one game at a time.”

Woodgrove may have the ace pitcher, but the bats have been a specialty as well. The Wolverines have played 19 games this year, winning 14 of them by ten or more runs.

“One gets a hit and that makes the next one feel good, and they get a hit,” said Spicer. “Sometimes we are a little slow off the gate, but when they get rolling, it’s pretty hard to stop them.”

“I’m very confident in our hitting,” said Thompson. “Someone will eventually get us up on the board and get us scoring. Everyone else just follows and continues the trend of hitting.”

With every successful program, there’s a successful approach. For Woodgrove softball, it’s as simple as the motto painted in their dugout: Get on. Get over. Get in.

“No one’s on base, you got to get one,” said Spicer. “If someone’s on base, your job is to move them. If someone is on second or third, your job is to get them in.”

A motto that Coach Spicer has used since the school opened, and has been the pillar to the team’s success over the years.

“We’re all one team,” said McCullers. “It’s not any individual player doing all the work.”

“Softball is a game of team, and so our motto is embracing the team aspect,” said Thompson.

“Just that old fashion team helping each other kind of thing,” said Spicer. “No one person has to be a hero. If you do your job, we will be okay in the end.”

The team capped off their historic regular season last week, defeating Loudoun County 10-0. However, for a program that has won six state titles in 12 seasons, the job is far from being finished.

“Championships got to be won,” said Spicer. “They can’t be given. They are aware that everybody is out to get them, as it should be. They know what’s in front of them, and we will give it our best shot, and hopefully it will turn out when it’s all said and done.”

Woodgrove softball will begin their playoff run on Tuesday, as they will host Broad Run in the Catoctin District first round at 6:30 p.m.

