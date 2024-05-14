Woodard siblings reunited, leading Texas State softball program to NCAA tournament

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – Clint Myers’ coaching career was an interesting one. Moving back and forth from baseball to softball, Myers coached a lot of different athletes. Of the many he coached was a pair of siblings.

When Myers coached baseball at Yavapai Junior College, Scott Woodard was on the team. A few years later at Central Arizona Junior College softball, Ricci Woodard was a member of the Vaqueras.

For years, Scott and Ricci have been in coaching themselves. Ricci helped lead softball programs with Scott in both baseball and softball. They’ve long had the idea of coaching together.

“The opportunity finally happened three years ago,” said Scott Woodard about coaching with his sister Ricci. “She was like if we’re going to do it, we better do it. And I said, ‘You’re right.'”

Ricci is in her 24th season coaching softball at Texas State. There’s been a lot of success over her time in San Marcos.

Ricci Woodard at Texas State practice

Now she does so with her older brother Scott, who is in his third season with the Bobcats. The adjustment to working with your sibling on staff is real, but a manageable one.

“I think it took us a little bit to figure out each other and how we were going to do this together,” said Ricci. “But it’s been a great addition to my staff because of his knowledge.”

When Texas State is at the plate, Ricci coaches third base with Scott over at first. To say there is a good connection between the two seems to be an understatement.

“Our personalities and how we go about business are identical,” said Scott.

Scott Woodard at Texas State practice

“Well we’re so much alike that we both probably know what the other one is thinking,” said Ricci. “So we could just look at each other and both know we’re thinking the same thing.”

The Bobcats are having a fantastic season and claimed the Sun Belt Conference tournament championship, beating Louisiana 9-5. Texas State earned the No. 2 seed in the College Station regional in the NCAA tournament.

“The opportunity to work with her has been awesome,” said Scott. “I think it’s been a great situation and I love having all the family from here to Austin.”

