Wood signs new two-year deal with Lancashire

Luke Wood took 18 wickets in 14 T20 Blast games for Lancashire last season [Getty Images]

Lancashire fast bowler Luke Wood has signed a new two-year contract to remain with the club.

The 28-year-old has made 71 first-class and Twenty20 appearances for the Red Rose since joining from Nottinghamshire following the 2019 season.

During that time he has taken 93 wickets across both formats and will play in this season's Vitality Blast having recently featured in the Indian Premier League with Mumbai Indians.

"It will be nice to be a more influential figure in the dressing room and to help to lead some of the younger lads down the right line," Wood told the club website.

"We have a strong squad, and we are excited to get going.”

Wood picked up 18 wickets in 14 matches during last year's Blast, including a best of 3-11.

During his time with Lancashire, he has also made seven England appearances - two one-day internationals and five T20 matches.

“His experience will be important in the dressing room as we look to achieve our goals in the competition this summer," said Lancashire director of cricket performance Mark Chilton.

"I hope that the learnings he has taken from his time with England, and playing franchise cricket, can bring a lot of value back here to Lancashire.”