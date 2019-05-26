Wood Brothers, Team Penske drivers win first NASCAR Heat Pro League races
CONCORD, N.C. – Drivers for Wood Brothers Racing and Team Penske were the winners of the season-opening NASCAR Heat Pro League races held Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Slade Gravitt, the driver for the Wood Brothers, won the PlayStation 4 race while Brian Tedeschin won for Penske on the Xbox One.
Twenty-eight drivers competed for 14 NASCAR teams across both races.
Gravitt was the No. 1 overall draft pick among PS4 players back in March.
The next races are scheduled for Wednesday.
You can watch both races in the below video.
GOT THE W!!!!!!!!! Our Shell V Power Nitro Plus Ford Mustang was hooked up! Thanks to Brooks for the setup help and @Team_Penske for all their support! #eNASCARHeat
— Brian Tedeschi (@BrianTedeschi) May 26, 2019