Wood Brothers, Team Penske drivers win first NASCAR Heat Pro League races

CONCORD, N.C. – Drivers for Wood Brothers Racing and Team Penske were the winners of the season-opening NASCAR Heat Pro League races held Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Slade Gravitt, the driver for the Wood Brothers, won the PlayStation 4 race while Brian Tedeschin won for Penske on the Xbox One.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Twenty-eight drivers competed for 14 NASCAR teams across both races.

Gravitt was the No. 1 overall draft pick among PS4 players back in March.

The next races are scheduled for Wednesday.

You can watch both races in the below video.

GOT THE W!!!!!!!!! Our Shell V Power Nitro Plus Ford Mustang was hooked up! Thanks to Brooks for the setup help and @Team_Penske for all their support! #eNASCARHeat — Brian Tedeschi (@BrianTedeschi) May 26, 2019



