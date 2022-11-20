Woo-Pig! Postgame reaction to the Ole Miss beatdown

Kendall Hilton
Is this what you have been waiting for?

Arkansas drumming 42-27 No. 14 Ole Miss is exactly what the doctor ordered for a beaten and battered fanbase. As the clock ran down, the soundwaves of Steam’s 1969 classic chants from the fans went around Razorback Stadium.

Was this the biggest win in the program’s history? Not at all. It’s not even the biggest win in the Sam Pittman era. This win makes the Razorbacks bowl eligible for the second straight season and takes some pressure off Pittman.

This win also gives the fans on social media a chance to have fun with the colorful Lane Kiffin. So let’s see who had the best tweet after the big win.

Throw in the towel!

Auburn may want to reconsider their coaching list

It was that kind of day in the SEC

WOOO Pumba

Call off the HOGS!

 

A 1st half knockout

Shout to the hyperbolic chamber

Goated Hogs

 

Don't take away Rocket Sanders touchdowns

