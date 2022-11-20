Woo-Pig! Postgame reaction to the Ole Miss beatdown

Is this what you have been waiting for?

Arkansas drumming 42-27 No. 14 Ole Miss is exactly what the doctor ordered for a beaten and battered fanbase. As the clock ran down, the soundwaves of Steam’s 1969 classic chants from the fans went around Razorback Stadium.

Was this the biggest win in the program’s history? Not at all. It’s not even the biggest win in the Sam Pittman era. This win makes the Razorbacks bowl eligible for the second straight season and takes some pressure off Pittman.

This win also gives the fans on social media a chance to have fun with the colorful Lane Kiffin. So let’s see who had the best tweet after the big win.

Throw in the towel!

Man Arkansas is beating Ole Miss? pic.twitter.com/ZqsrZaVqfg — StripMallAttorney (@3rdstringW) November 20, 2022

Auburn may want to reconsider their coaching list

Auburn fans watching Lane Kiffin in this Ole Miss-Arkansas game: You know what, we’re fine. — Spaghetti Junction Boys Podcast (@SJBAtlanta) November 20, 2022

It was that kind of day in the SEC

👀 at that 5 Tennessee vs SC and 14 ole miss vs Arkansas scoreboards pic.twitter.com/C1TXncqoxJ — Jonathan Moore 🧏🏻‍♂️ (@Jonalan34) November 20, 2022

WOOO Pumba

Halftime in Fayetteville 🐗 pic.twitter.com/y7PvoSMD8P — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 20, 2022

Call off the HOGS!

Just checked the Ole Miss v Arkansas score and Lord Almighty call off the dogs! @BigGolfGuy pic.twitter.com/3timMpa0mp — James (@homejames4) November 20, 2022

A 1st half knockout

Shout to the hyperbolic chamber

Goated Hogs

Actual rare pic of Razorback goat Rocket Sanders in the wild. Tonight he was caught teaming up with his fellow goat KJ Jefferson to help run Ole Miss out of Fayetteville. 🐐🐗 #WPS #GoHogs #Arkansas #OleMiss pic.twitter.com/LoOUIir1Y0 — Incio Promo (@iniciopromo) November 20, 2022

Don't take away Rocket Sanders touchdowns

