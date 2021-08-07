'We won't rush' Cuomo criminal sex probe -Sheriff

The county sheriff said the woman filed the complaint on Thursday and was "brave" for coming forward.

The former aide, whose identity has not be revealed, was one of at least 11 women who state investigators this week said were sexually harassed by Cuomo.

She told state investigators that Cuomo groped her breast on one occasion. It is the gravest of the sexual harassment allegations faced by the governor.

The sheriff said his office will now conduct "a very comprehensive investigation" into the criminal complaint.

This is the first known criminal complaint filed against the Cuomo in relation to the sexual harassment report.

Cuomo's lawyers knocked down the Attorney General's report.

He's largely been out of public view since the report was made public as he meets with counselors to strategize on his future in politics.