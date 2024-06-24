'It won't be my last game' - Lewandowski to play on for Poland

Poland's Robert Lewandowski appears disappointed after the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between Poland and Austria at the Olympiastadion. Sören Stache/dpa

Striker Robert Lewandowski wants to continue his career in the Polish national team despite the disappointing European Championship in Germany.

"I still feel this fire inside me. Maybe one day I'll wake up and say: 'I have to retire from the Polish national team.' But it's not my last game tomorrow," the 35-year-old Barcelona attacker told a news conference on Monday.

Poland are already eliminated from Euro 2024 ahead of their final group game in Dortmund against France on Tuesday.

One reason for the early exit is Lewandowski's thigh injury which meant the captain missed the 2-1 loss against the Netherlands and only came on as a substitute in the 3-1 defeat by Austria.

"I can now say that I'm ready. Unfortunately, it's too late for us now," added Lewandowski. "But we still have one more game and want to give something back to our fans."