'This won't faze him' - what will Conway bring to Scotland?

You have probably heard Tommy Conway's name more than your own over the past couple of days.

The chances of you having limited knowledge on Scotland's most recent call-up are perhaps also equally as high.

But don't let that detract from the fact the Bristol City striker is in Steve Clarke's provisional Euro 2024 squad on merit.

Following untimely injuries to forward duo Lyndon Dykes and Ben Doak, 21-year-old Conway has been promoted up from the Under-21s.

The England-born striker, who qualifies for Scotland through his Stirling-born grandfather, has three goals in five U21 caps - the most recent of which was a deft header in Turkey on Monday while Clarke's men were failing to break down Gibraltar.

A Bristol City academy product, Conway has established himself in the Championship club's first team over the last two campaigns after lower-league loans at Yate Town and Bath City.

In the last two seasons, he has netted 24 club goals in all competitions - 12 in each campaign - an impressive tally at that level for one so young.

Dykes has scored 15 for fellow second-tier side Queens Park Rangers in that same timeframe, while Doak is yet to open his account in senior football.

Although five of Conway's 10 league goals in 2023-24 came from his faultless spot-kick record, he still outperformed his total xG (expected goals) of 9.25.

That often means the player in question isn't one to waste too many chances, with those 10 strikes coming from 29 shots on target.

Off the ball, and in comparison to other Championship strikers last term, he ranks high for recoveries and winning possession back in the final third.

And Conway "is a player for the big occasions" - according to Bristol City fan Matthew Withers of '3 Peaps in a PodCast'.

Conway's double against West Ham supports that notion. His first came in a 1-1 FA Cup draw at the London Stadium before he netted the winner in the third-round replay in January.

"I don't think this will faze him," Withers added of Conway's call-up.

"We played West Ham in the FA Cup and Tommy scored in both games. He strives for the big occasion. He wants to be playing at the very top level," he told the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"I'm not sure he's necessarily cut out for that lone striker role, but he's the sort of lad that will play anywhere for you, wears his heart on his sleeve.

"Above all, he's a great, great finisher."