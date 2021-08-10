Won't get a COVID vaccine? Some bosses may charge you $20 to $50 more for health insurance on every paycheck

Nathan Bomey, USA TODAY
·7 min read

Tyson Foods, United Airlines, CNN, the U.S. military.

A wide variety of employers such as those four are imposing COVID vaccine mandates on their workers, and experts believe they’ll have a lot more company soon after the Food and Drug Administration gives the shots its full approval.

Some employers aren’t ready to impose mandates but may still penalize workers for not getting vaccinated, possibly by requiring them to pay an insurance surcharge costing several hundred dollars a year.

“I think they’ve decided that in order to get that needle to move, they need to do something more,” said Wade Symons, leader of the regulatory resources group at Mercer, an employee benefits consultancy.

Move here, get paid: Small towns offer up to $20K just to get you to live there, work remotely

Ready to sell your used vehicle?: You may be surprised by its value

At the same time, other employers are still just asking nicely or sticking with incentives, hoping not to scare workers off amid what HR leaders are calling “The Great Resignation” – a pent-up flood of people quitting after holding onto their jobs during the pandemic.

The hodgepodge of vaccination strategies coincides with the surge of the Delta variant, which is more contagious than earlier versions of the coronavirus and threatens to derail efforts to return to the office.

Here are some of the key issues with vaccine mandates, which experts widely agree are legal as long as workers are provided accommodations for legitimate medical or religious objections.

Will your employer require vaccination?

If you work in a field that requires you to interact with the public, you are among those most likely to be required to be vaccinated, said Michael C. Schmidt, vice chair of law firm Cozen O'Connor’s labor & employment department.

This is particularly true of health care providers such as hospitals, many of which have historically required flu vaccinations.

It may also be true of other industries with workers in harm’s way – such as meat-packing plants. Those facilities faced criticism over COVID outbreaks in the early months of the pandemic because the employees typically work side by side. Tysons Food, which sells meat, recently ordered vaccinations for its workers.

In the travel sector, United Airlines is among the first major companies to issue a vaccine mandate to its employees. Flight attendants and gate agents are among workers who work directly with the public, putting themselves and and travelers at risk.

“IWhat you’re seeing is employers realizing that that resistance is softer than it might have been a few months ago as the Delta variant gets more extreme,” said Denise Rousseau, professor of organizational behavior and public policy at Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz College.

Yet many companies whose employees interact with the public aren’t yet requiring vaccination. Major retailers like Walmart and Target haven’t issued mandates for store workers. But Walmart is requiring vaccinations for employees at its headquarters in Arkansas and for some workers who travel regularly.

"We have an important role to play and believe the requirement for vaccinations for our leaders is key to driving toward an end to this pandemic," Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a memo to employees.

Could I face other penalties for not getting vaccinated?

Yes. This could include a surcharge on your health insurance.

Mercer’s Symons said clients have been contacting him asking about how to charge vaccinated employees more for their insurance to cover the costs of massive hospital bills.

“It’s something we’ve just started getting questions about in the last couple of weeks,” Symons said. “The number of questions has been surprising in the volume. This is something they’re more willing to take on. It’s less than a mandate.”

Symons estimated that some workers could face an additional $20 to $50 per paycheck, though he said he would expect it to be on the lower end of that scale.

That would translate into several hundred dollars annually in extra costs.

“Unvaccinated folks have the potential to cost employers more from a health care cost perspective, so they’re feeling they’re justified in that additional surcharge,” he said.

It would be akin to how some employers tack on a surcharge for workers who smoke cigarettes, Symons said, though he acknowledged that surcharges for the unvaccinated would likely be more controversial.

Insurance surcharges could turn out to be more effective than mandates, Carnegie Mellon’s Rousseau said.

“People are loss-sensitive,” she said. “Losses are more painful than gains are good. If the incentives are experienced as a loss, they’ll act to correct that loss.”

Will FDA approval lead to more mandates?

It’s highly likely. For now, COVID vaccines remain authorized under emergency use regulations.

But the FDA is said to be considering full approval within weeks. If and when that happens, it may lead to a flood of employers mandating shots since the agency's sign-off would remove one of the arguments against requirements, experts speculated.

To be sure, emergency use status isn’t enough to block mandates altogether. A federal judge in Houston recently ruled against hospital employees who had argued that they should not be subject to a mandate because the vaccine had only been approved for emergency deployment.

“The judge pretty handily rejected that claim,” said Schmidt, the employment lawyer.

FILE- In this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, Tyson Foods team members receive COVID-19 vaccines from health officials at the Wilkesboro, N.C. facility. Tyson will require all U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, becoming one of the first major employers of frontline workers to do so amid a resurgence of the virus. Tyson, one of the world&#x002019;s largest food companies, announced Tuesday, Aug. 3, that members of it s leadership team must be vaccinated by Sept. 24 and the rest of its office workers by Oct. 1. (Melissa Melvin/AP Images for Tyson Foods File) ORG XMIT: NYBZ206
FILE- In this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, Tyson Foods team members receive COVID-19 vaccines from health officials at the Wilkesboro, N.C. facility. Tyson will require all U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, becoming one of the first major employers of frontline workers to do so amid a resurgence of the virus. Tyson, one of the world’s largest food companies, announced Tuesday, Aug. 3, that members of it s leadership team must be vaccinated by Sept. 24 and the rest of its office workers by Oct. 1. (Melissa Melvin/AP Images for Tyson Foods File) ORG XMIT: NYBZ206

But some employers have still been reluctant to order vaccines until the shots have the same authorization as, say, over-the-counter medicine.

“There’s no question there were some employers that recognized the uneasiness of the (emergency) status and were waiting and might still be waiting for approval,” Schmidt said.

Can unions block mandates?

Possibly. In some cases, unions are supporting mandates. That’s the case with the AFL-CIO, which represents 56 unions accounting for more than 12 million workers.

But others, such as various unions representing teachers, sheriff’s deputies and state workers have spoken up against mandates.

“We have a right to bargain over a new work rule," said Debbie White, president of Health Professionals and Allied Employees, New Jersey’s largest health care union.

Most union contracts will prevent employers from imposing mandates without negotiatings, Schmidt said.

Could vaccine mandates backfire on employers?

Definitely. Employers recognize that resistance is particularly strong in some quarters. Nearly 3 in 10 American adults still haven’t gotten at least one dose.

Because vaccinations have become a political issue for a portion of Americans who continue to refuse them, employers could face mass resignations if they require shots. (Other employees are hesitant due to safety concerns and other fears.)

That’s particularly concerning for bosses since many are already struggling with “The Great Resignation” – a widespread departure of workers who held onto their positions during the pandemic but are ready to leave for something else now that the economy is picking back up.

Given how many employers are grappling with worker shortages, they may want to avoid upsetting their staff.

Of course, workers could be bluffing when they threaten to quit. But employers might still fold their cards.

“What people say and what people do -- there’s always a disparity,” said Theresa McEndree, global head of marketing for Blackhawk Network, which consults with employers about worker incentives.

That said, employers may have to accept the inevitability that some people are as good as gone.

“I’ve heard employers saying that if this is a reason why someone is unwilling to come to work, then maybe we just have to live with them working somewhere else,” Symons said, “because some employers feel like they just need to get back to functioning as close to the way they did before.”

Could it backfire if employers don’t implement mandates?

This is also quite possible. Research shows that many vaccinated Americans are concerned about working alongside unvaccinated colleagues.

More than 62% of American workers want at least 8 in 10 of their coworkers to be vaccinated before they’ll feel comfortable returning to the office, according to Blackhawk Network research.

Will vaccine incentives continue to be offered?

In many cases, the answer is likely yes. For companies that don’t want to force their workers to get vaccinated, incentives may do the trick.

“History and data has shown that it’s more positive to reward good behavior than impose a punishment,” McEndree said.

Of unvaccinated workers, 51% say a financial incentive from their employer would “motivate them to start and complete the vaccine process,” she said, summarizing Blackhawk’s research.

“In this case,” she said, “money works.”

Contributing: Lindy Washburn of NorthJersey.com

You can follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter here for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday morning.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID vaccine mandates: Tyson Foods, United Airlines, CNN join list

Recommended Stories

  • Simone Biles Rocks A Tie-Dye Bikini And Reveals Her Washboard Abs Post-Olympics

    “You deserve this Hot Girl Summer Simone 🔥”

  • Moderna may be superior to Pfizer against Delta; breakthrough odds rise with time

    The mRNA vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech may be less effective than Moderna's against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to two reports posted on medRxiv on Sunday ahead of peer review. In a study of more than 50,000 patients in the Mayo Clinic Health System https://bit.ly/37Btmhf, researchers found the effectiveness of Moderna's vaccine against infection had dropped to 76% in July - when the Delta variant was predominant - from 86% in early 2021.

  • Florida church reeling after six members die within 10 days amid spike in cases

    For George Davis, a bishop at Impact Church in Jacksonville, getting vaccinated against the coronavirus was an act of faith. He says that he believes in divine creation, and that the shot is a miracle - a sign of God guiding scientists in their attempts to curb a devastating virus. Yet, for his nondenominational congregation, the provenance of a lifesaving tool was not as obvious. The hesitancy was clear from the beginning. When cases surged, some of Davis's congregation, which numbers more than

  • The vaccinated are angry. That's understandable but unproductive, health experts say

    The resurgence of COVID-19 in the U.S. can be blamed on the unvaccinated, but health experts say blame doesn't help end the pandemic.

  • Bernie Madoff had toes amputated and shouted about release on death bed, new report reveals

    Failing kidneys and a declining cognitive function made the disgraced financier’s final year in prison a whirlwind of suffering

  • Unvaccinated Kansas residents who went to the Garth Brooks concert need to quarantine

    Health officials question how Kansas enforces requiring individuals who attended the sold-out Garth Brooks concert Saturday to quarantine.

  • Austin warns of ‘catastrophe’ as Texas again becomes center of pandemic

    City implores residents to stay home, mask up and get vaccinated as ICU capacity in hospitals dwindles to single digits Downtown Austin, Texas, in March 2021. Photograph: Eric Gay/AP With Covid-19 cases skyrocketing exponentially and intensive care unit capacity in hospitals dwindling to single digits, officials in the Austin area are warning of “catastrophe” as Texas again becomes an center of the pandemic. Austin’s local governments issued an urgent message through their emergency notification

  • If You Notice This On Your Feet, Get Your Blood Checked, Doctors Say

    It's a cruel irony how little attention and care we give to our feet considering how important they are to our daily lives. Of course, when something goes wrong with them and our ability to move about comfortably is compromised, it's usually one of the hardest health problems to ignore. And if you ever notice one specific symptom on your feet, you may want to talk to your doctor about getting some blood work done. Read on to see what could be the sign of a serious medical issue.RELATED: If You S

  • Stop complaining about vaccine passports. I'm a US immigrant, and I had to show proof of vaccination to stay here.

    After more than a decade of living in the US, the author has had to show proof of vaccination several times to be allowed to stay in the country.

  • Why refusing the COVID-19 vaccine isn't just immoral – it's 'un-American'

    Many individuals are rejecting the COVID-19 vaccines for personal reasons. Mark Felix / AFP via Getty ImagesDecades ago I helped organize a conference that brought together vaccine skeptics and public health officials. The debate centered on what governments can and cannot demand from citizens, and what behaviors one can rightly expect from others. It took place many years before the current coronavirus pandemic, but many things that happened at that conference remind me of our circumstances tod

  • NYC's vaccine mandate will test the authority of a 1905 Supreme Court case

    New York City’s plan to ban unvaccinated people from indoor restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues gives legal experts reason to expect the vaccine rule will test the authority of a century-old Supreme Court case. The city’s mayor Bill de Blasio announced the policy during a Tuesday press conference and said its details would be made public and implemented the week of August 16.

  • ‘Selfish, ignorant society.’ Angry Kansas Citians blame unvaccinated for COVID scourge

    “The wealthiest country on earth with the greatest resources can’t convince its citizens to take the medicine that will make this thing go away.”

  • Army soldier mauled by crocodile, saved by colleague

    One man suffered significant injuries to his head, chest and arms, while his rescuer received lacerations to his arms.

  • Austin, Texas, activates emergency alert system as COVID crisis reaches "critical" point

    Austin, Texas, issued an emergency alert this weekend over the "severely worsening COVID-19 situation," which has reached a "critical" point, officials said.Why it matters: The Warn Central Texas alert system was designed to be activated during a disaster. "Our hospitals are severely stressed and there is little we can do to alleviate their burden with the surging cases," Austin-Travis County Health Authority's Desmar Walkes said in a statement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economi

  • Thousands protest Michigan vaccine mandates

    About 3,000 people gathered at the Michigan Capitol on Friday to protest governments and employers mandating the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • If You Eat This Once a Day, Your Dementia Risk Increases, Study Says

    Whether it's a breakfast ritual or a post-dinner treat, some people have a favorite food they love so much that they can't help but eat it every day. But according to research, including one food in particular in your daily diet can significantly increase your risk of dementia. Read on to see what you might want to cut back on.RELATED: Doing This 30-Minute Workout a Few Times a Week Can Stave Off Dementia. Eating even small amounts of processed meat every day raises your risk of dementia. A stud

  • Louisiana governor fasts for Covid as hospitalisations in state hit 2,720

    ‘Simply put, there is just a massive amount of active Covid in Louisiana right now and you should be getting vaccinated and wearing masks indoors. Period. End of story,’ governor’s spokesperson says

  • California healthcare workers protest state's vaccination mandate

    Several hundred demonstrators, some self-identified healthcare workers, gathered outside two California hospitals on Monday to protest the state's requirement that industry workers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance

    The crowd inside Floyd's Family Pharmacy was abuzz with an agitated energy. Whether arriving for scheduled COVID vaccines or testing, people were motivated in part by fear of the Delta variant taking hold across the country as well as in this stately town surrounded by lush forests, strawberry fields and swamps an hour north of New Orleans. Head pharmacist Floyd Talley was at the center of the action, one minute donning full protective gear to carry out nasal swabs in the parking lot.

  • Texas Governor More Concerned With Stopping Mask Mandates Than Stopping the Virus

    Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order banning mask mandates, but doctors are sounding the alarm that hospitals in the state are filling up