You won't believe Nelson Agholor's Raiders contract

Talk about a pay cut.

Nelson Agholor made $9.387 million this past season on the one-year option written into his original rookie contract from 2015.

As an unrestricted free agent?

Would you believe barely above minimum wage?

Agholor's one-year contract with the Raiders is worth only $1.0475 million, which includes $910,000 in base salary - that's minimum wage under the new CBA for players with five years of experience - along with a $137,500 signing bonus.

That's a humbling 89 percent pay decrease from 2019 to 2020 for the 2015 first-round pick.

According to Spotrac, it makes Agholor the 101st-highest-paid receiver in the league, although he'll drop even lower as more receivers and draft picks sign.

The contract is so low it qualifies the Raiders for cap relief in the form of what's called a veteran salary benefit, a clause in the CBA that allows teams to sign players with at least four years of experience to a minimum-wage deal with a capped signing bonus and not have the full amount count against their salary cap.

The maximum contract to qualify for the veteran salary benefit is minimum base salary, that $910,000 figure, along with a signing bonus not to exceed $137,500 figure.

Agholor will count only $750,000 - the minimum wage for a second-year player - under the Raiders' 2020 salary cap.

Only $887,500 of the deal is guaranteed, which is the $750,000 that counts against the Raiders' cap plus the small signing bonus.

The rule was put into place in the previous CBA because capable veteran players with high minimum wages were going unsigned because teams needed cap savings.

Agholor, the 20th pick in the 2015 draft, caught just 224 passes for 2,515 yards and 18 touchdowns in five seasons with the Eagles. This past season, he was limited by injuries and lack of production to 39 catches for 363 yards and three TDs.

Since he entered the league, Agholor ranks 22nd of 23rd NFL regular starting wide receivers with 224 catches and last with 2,515 yards - about 600 fewer than anyone else with at least 60 starts.

The only starting wide receiver in the NFL drafted in the first round over the last 20 years with fewer yards than Agholor is Darrius Heyward-Bey.

Some other contract info on recent Eagles departures:

HALAPOULIVAATI VAITAI: Vaitai's contract with the Lions is worth $45 million over five years. It includes base salaries of $4 million in 2020, $9 million in 2021, $6.5 million in 2022 and $8.9 million in both 2023 and 2024. It also includes a $7 million signing bonus and workout bonuses of $500,000 in 2022 and $100,000 in both 2023 and 2024. The 2020 and 2021 base salaries are fully guaranteed for $20 million in total guarantees. The deal also includes playing-time escalators that can increase his 2023 and 2024 base salaries.

JORDAN HOWARD: Howard's two-year deal with the Dolphins is worth $4.875 million. It includes base salaries of $1.75 million in 2020 and $4.975 million in 2021. It includes a $3 million roster bonus. The 2020 base salary and $3 million of the 2021 base salary are guaranteed for $4.75 million in total guarantees. He has $250,000 Pro Bowl bonuses for both 2020 and 2021.

KAMU GRUGIER-HILL: Grugier-Hill's one-year deal with the Dolphins is worth $3 million. It includes a $1 million base salary in 2020 and a $2 million signing bonus. That signing bonus is the only guaranteed component in the contract. It also includes a $500,000 playing time incentive for 2020.

