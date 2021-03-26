You won't believe how much money the Rams paid DeSean originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The DeSean Jackson contract numbers are in and … just wow.

He got paid.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Thursday that Jackson’s one-year deal is worth $4 1/2 million with incentives that can bring the total value up to $6.25 million.

Which has to be a world record for a 34-year-old who’s caught 23 passes the previous two years.

For the sake of comparison, his contract is bigger than several other free agent wide receivers with considerably more production:

—> Breshad Perriman, who’s 27 and has 1,150 yards and 9 TDs the last two years, got a one-year deal worth $2.5 million from the Lions.

—> John Brown, who had 72 catches and over 1,000 yards in 2019 and was on pace for over 800 yards this past year before he got hurt, got a one-year deal worth $3.75 million from the Raiders.

—> Tyrell Williams, who had over 1,300 yards and 11 TDs the last two years and has averaged about 800 yards and 6 TDs the last two years, got $4 million over one year..

Jackson, on the other hand, has just 23-for-395 and 3 TDs the last two seasons with the Eagles. He played in just eight games and got through only four of them without getting hurt.

But Jackson did show glimpses of his old self in his two-year second stint with the Eagles. He had two 50-yard TDs from Carson Wentz in his first game back on opening day 2019 and an 81-yard TD from Jalen Hurts in his last game with the Eagles.

Despite his severely limited playing time, he was one of only nine NFL players with three 50-yard TDs over the last two seasons.

The contract makes Jackson the 42nd-highest-paid wide receiver in the league based on average annual salary. He’s expected to be the Rams’ 3rd WR, behind Cooper Kulp and Robert Woods.

Over the last two years, Jackson ranked 126th among NFL wide receivers with 395 yards.

Story continues

So the Rams are paying for potential, which is unusual considering Jackson is 36. But he showed last year he can still run. The big question is whether he can stay healthy.

Jackson has missed 38 games over the last six years. After averaging 1,041 yards his first seven seasons, he’s averaged 561 the last six.

Jackson has 612 catches for 10,656 yards and 56 TDs in his 13-year career. His 25 touchdowns of at least 60 yards are most in NFL history.

Jackson has earned about $86 million in his career, $39 million from the Eagles.

Several wide receivers have had big years in their mid-30s - Larry Fitzgerald, Steve Smith, Anquan Boldin, Reggie Wayne, T.O., Jerry Rice.

Whether Jackson can join that club remains to be seen. But he’s sure getting paid to join that club.