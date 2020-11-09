You won't believe what Mack Hollins did today! originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It had been 409 days since he caught a pass and 1,112 days since he caught a touchdown.

Mack Hollins -- remember him? -- ended two seemingly endless streaks on Sunday when he caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa in the Dolphins’ game against the Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona. Hollins got increased playing time after Preston Williams left the game with a foot injury.

Hollins’ TD, which came with 11 1/2 minutes left in the fourth quarter, tied the game at 31-all. The Dolphins went on to win 34-31 for their fourth straight win.

Hollins hadn’t caught a pass in his last 19 games -- eight with the Eagles, 11 with the Dolphins -- covering over 300 offensive snaps.

His last reception was a 13-yarder from Carson Wentz in the third quarter of the Eagles’ 34-27 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 4 last year.

Hollins’ last touchdown -- his only previous career touchdown -- was a 64-yarder from Wentz against Washington at the Linc in Week 7 of the 2017 Super Bowl season. That one, like this one, tied the game.

Tagovailoa was 19 and a freshman at Alabama backing up Jalen Hurts last time Hollins caught a touchdown pass.

Hollins had played over 700 offensive snaps since his last TD catch.

The Eagles drafted Hollins in the 4th round in 2017 and released him last Dec. 3. He was claimed the next day by the Dolphins.

He’s not the only wide receiver from the 2017 Super Bowl team to catch a touchdown Sunday. Nelson Agholor caught his 5th touchdown of the season Sunday in the Raiders’ 31-26 win over the Chargers.

