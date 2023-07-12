'It won't be awkward for us': Big 12 media days kicks off Texas' last year in conference

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, making his third (and final) appearance at Big 12 media days, said Wednesday that the Longhorns remain solely focused on this final season in the Big 12, not the 2024 season in the SEC.

ARLINGTON — For the Texas Longhorns and Big 12 Conference, the beginning of the end has officially begun.

Texas made its final appearance at Big 12 media days on Wednesday. Represented by head coach Steve Sarkisian and players Jahdae Barron, Quinn Ewers, Jaylan Ford, Jordan Whittington and Xavier Worthy, Texas was one of seven teams in the spotlight at AT&T Stadium. Conference newcomers Houston and BYU were there. Baylor, Kansas, TCU and Oklahoma State also were on hand for the first day.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Texas, of course, is leaving alongside Oklahoma for the SEC next summer ahead of the 2024-25 school year. In their final year in the Big 12, the Longhorns will play in a super-sized conference alongside newcomers BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston.

"It's been talked about so much now, I don't really think that any of us pay much attention to it," Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said when asked if the situation in the conference will become awkward this season.

Gundy is correct. News broke about UT's future plans during the summer of 2021. An exit strategy for Texas and Oklahoma was finalized this past February.

Sarkisian, though, has had little interest in talking about the SEC this offseason. At a luncheon with the Touchdown Club of Houston in April, Sarkisian stressed to attendees that "We're still in the Big 12, guys. I know everybody wants to talk about the SEC in 2024 and what our schedule looks like in '24 and who's playing who. ... That's '24. We're in 2023 & we're in the Big 12."

The College Football National Championship Trophy made an appearance Wednesday at Big 12 media days on Wednesday. TCU caught fire last season and ended up playing in the College Football Playoff title game.

The same day that the SEC released its matchups for the 2024 season last month, Sarkisian tweeted out a copy of UT's 2023 schedule.

Advertisement

During his opening statement on Wednesday, Sarkisian repeated that stance. The three-time participant in the Big 12's annual summertime showcase said that "I know there's been so much talk about the SEC and what's happening in 2024, but I think one thing that I love about this team that we have this year is their focus on 2023 and this opportunity we have here in the Big 12."

The Longhorns will enter the season as the top-ranked team in the Big 12's preseason poll. Texas last topped those rankings for the conference in 2009 when media members were asked to pick a winner for both the North and South divisions.

Sixty-seven ballots were submitted for the Big 12 preseason poll; Texas received 41 first-place votes. Sarkisian was asked if those results surprised him.

"I don't know what surprises me," he said. "I don't know what you guys do at night, man, so you guys are the ones that decide who gets picked where, quite frankly, and not to take anything away from you, it doesn't really matter, right? It's how we play and what we do."

Advertisement

So back to the question that also was directed to Gundy. Will things get awkward as Texas and the Big 12 complete this breakup?

"It won't be awkward for us. I can't speak for anybody else. It won't be awkward for us," Sarkisian said. "We've got a roster full of players who quite frankly came to the University of Texas to try to win a Big 12 Championship, and we've got one more opportunity to do that, and I think our guys are focused on that. And so it won't be awkward from our end, but like I said, I can't speak for everybody else."

For his part, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark doesn't expect a hostile exit from either Texas or Oklahoma. Yormark said during his time on the stage that he's planning for a smooth split.

"I'm really excited about this season. In fact, I think it's going to be a year of celebration," Yormark said. "We're going to celebrate our continuing eight. We're going to celebrate our new four. And in fact we're going to celebrate Texas and Oklahoma and all the contributions they've made to this conference since day one, because they'll always be a big part of this conference."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian focused on final year in Big 12