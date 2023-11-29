Wonka is 'a Christmas film' says Timothee Chalamet as he meets fans at world premiere in London

American actor Timothee Chalamet has called Wonka a “Christmas film” and said it is “joyful” and “fantastical”.

Speaking on the red carpet at the movie’s world premiere in London on Tuesday, the Call Me By Your Name actor, 27, told the PA news agency: “I do think this is a Christmas movie because I think it’s joyful.

“It’s hopeful. It’s fantastical. It’s huge.

“David Heyman is a producer on this, obviously he didn’t direct it, but the films he does, like Harry Potter or Barbie, are these huge world-building movies and this is one of them.”

Chalamet, who plays the film’s titular character, took selfies with fans at the event at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Little Britain’s Matt Lucas, Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and Horrible Histories star Mathew Baynton are among the film’s other stars.

Director and co-writer Paul King spoke about Chalamet’s Willy Wonka in the upcoming movie, which is inspired by Roald Dahl’s 1964 book Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

He said: “I just think he’s (Chalamet) wonderful.

“This is sort of Willy Wonka 25 years before the events of the chocolate factory. So he’s a very different character.

“It wasn’t like he (Chalamet) was having to channel any of the other performances or do an impression of anyone.

“It’s very much his own thing.

“But I think what’s so wonderful about him is he captures the warmth of Willy Wonka and the wonder of Willy Wonka.

“Because Willy Wonka is – he’s obviously got quite a brittle, a noble exterior – but at the heart of him, he is an incredibly generous soul who wants to give away his life’s work in the chocolate factory.

“He has that heart of generosity to him and it was lovely to see that character as a younger person taking his first steps out into the world.”

The role of Wonka has previously been played by Gene Wilder in 1971, and Johnny Depp in 2005.

Wonka will be released in cinemas on December 8.