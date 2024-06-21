Wong, Wang will meet for Manoa Cup women’s title

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO @STARADVERTISER.COM Jasmine Wong hit from the 15th tee during the semifinal round of the 2024 Manoa Cup at Oahu Country Club on Thursday.

When the women's division established its lowest-ever qualifying score cutoff—73—at the Manoa Cup on Monday, a historically competitive week of golf appeared in play.

The competitors in Thursday’s semifinals did their part with a day worthy of the record books.

Oahu Country Club had never witnessed both women’s division semifinals span all 18 holes in a given year, before Jasmine Wong, Ava Cepeda, Kellie Yamane and Rachael Wang helped ensure the final par-5 putts of the back nine mattered.

As officials, media and other golfers lurked down the hilly slope of the 18th green, Cepeda and Yamane missed putts for par.

Wong and Wang needed not attempt another. They picked up their ball markers and shook hands with their opponents, all the while making their first Manoa Cup women’s championship appearance a reality.

“The caliber is so much better now, ” Hawaii Golf Hall of Famer and four-time Manoa Cup champion Brandan Kop said.

Through the first 15 holes, Wong never led, knowing full well that Cepeda was a force to be reckoned with.

The Kahuku senior had won the age 15-18 girls division at the IMG Academy Junior World Qualifier, which was held from June 10 to 12, warranting a spot in the IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championship tournament later this summer. Less than a week later, she shot 6 under to earn the top seed of the Manoa Cup. And in the quarterfinals, she bested Hawaii State Amateur stroke-play champion Kate Nakaoka.

Against the HHSAA girls golf state champion, Cepeda rolled through the front nine and the start of the back nine with a 3-up advantage across four straight holes—7 through 10. Time was running out for Wong.

“Ava’s been on a hot streak, so that’s why I was surprised I ended up pulling it off, ” Wong said.

Consecutive birdies by Wong at the 10th, 11th and 12th holes cut her deficit to 1 down, within striking distance for a comeback.

Cepeda then helped her out, three-putting a pair of bogeys at the 14th and 15th holes. A bunkered drive at the start of the 16th hole, a par-3, subsequently left the door open for Wong, who stepped through with a two-putt for par that secured her first lead of the match. And she never gave it up.

Ultimately, Wong finished 2 up on Cepeda despite trailing for most of the morning.

“Honestly, it was probably just God helping me, like the whole time, ” Wong said. “I literally was praying this morning. I was like, ‘I know this is going to be so tough.’”

When Wang was faced with an approximately 30-foot putt for par at the 16th green, she probably thought the same. A miss would’ve had her concede a 1-up advantage to Yamane.

Still, Wang’s main concern, above all else, was the staggeringly uphill divot that separated her from the third of the green with the pin.

“Part of me really wanted to make it, but honestly, I was just trying to get it up there, ” Wang said.

She did.

The tie lasted up until the final hole, through which Wang endeavored to keep a clear mind. After the Santa Clara junior missed a birdie putt to conclude the match herself, she held her composure.

Moments later, Yamane’s short putt for par curved away from the hole.

“I try to maintain consistency, ” Wang said of pressure-packed moments. “I try not to think too much about it.”