Wong loaned to Western Storm for Charlotte Edwards Cup

Issy Wong is part of the Birmingham Phoenix squad in The Hundred [Rex Features]

England fast bowler Issy Wong has joined Western Storm on loan for the 2024 Charlotte Edwards Cup.

The 22-year-old Central Sparks right-armer has played 14 times for England across all three formats of the game.

She has taken 80 wickets in 100 Twenty20 matches at an average of 24.35 and has a best of 4-15.

Wong has had spells playing T20 cricket abroad for the likes of Mumbai Indians and Sydney Thunder and plays for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred.

She joins a Storm side that has lost its opening two fixtures in this year's domestic T20 competition.