Wong leads Red Sox against the Cardinals after 4-hit outing

Boston Red Sox (22-23, fourth in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (19-25, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (2-2, 2.24 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (3-5, 6.19 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -111, Red Sox -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the St. Louis Cardinals after Connor Wong's four-hit game on Friday.

St. Louis has gone 7-11 at home and 19-25 overall. The Cardinals have an 11-7 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Boston is 12-10 on the road and 22-23 overall. Red Sox pitchers have a collective 2.96 ERA, which ranks second in the majors.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 RBI for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 13-for-34 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jarren Duran has 13 doubles, six triples, two home runs and 18 RBI for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 11-for-41 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .275 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .234 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Red Sox: Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.