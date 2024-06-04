Wonderkid's father opens door to Liverpool after Bayern move COLLAPSES
Liverpool could now POUNCE for German wonderkid Assan Ouedraogo this summer after his expected transfer to Bayern Munich broke down.
The Schalke midfielder had been lined up for a deal earlier this season but following a change in the club hierarchy it now appears that the 18-year-old’s future lies elsewhere.
The player’s father revealed all in an interview with Sky Germany earlier this week, stating that a contract had been agreed but that the Bavarians have ultimately opted against signing him.
"Unfortunately, there are a lot of false reports circulating about Assan,” ex-Koln player Alassane Ouedraogo said.
“The fact is that there was never a commitment from Assan and us to FC Bayern, even though we had a well-paid contract from FC Bayern that was ready to be signed months ago.
"The idea and the prospects were more important to us than Bayern's financial possibilities. We were aware of Bayern's current situation and of course followed it closely.
“Bayern have now informed us openly and honestly that they won't be signing Assan this summer for various reasons.
Dad opens door to PL move
The breakdown opens the door for other suitors, with RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt among the Bundesliga clubs known to be keen.
However, Liverpool might well come back into the equation and take advantage of Ouedraogo’s reported £17 million Schalke release clause.
"For our part, we have not made a commitment to any club,” the player’s father continued.
“What we can confirm is that we have received several written offers. Not just from Bayern. A lot of clubs, especially from the Premier League, are very interested in Assan. There are teams from England who would like to sign Assan directly for their professional team in the summer. We will make the right decision soon."
Ouedraogo a bright talent
Ouedraogo is regarded as one of the brightest talents in German football despite an injury-hit 2023/24 campaign where he was limited to just 17 appearances in the second division.
A lack of game time hasn't slowed down any interest in his services with Liverpool among several English clubs, including Manchester United, Aston Villa and Newcastle United who are all said to have made contact with the midfielder's camp.
Neither new Bayern coach Vincent Kompany nor club director Max Eberl approached the midfielder regarding a deal. In fact, prior to Eberl's arrival, sporting director Christoph Freund had been working on the transfer, but now the former, as Freund's superior, has declined to sign it off.
