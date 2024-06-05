Wonderkid door OPENS, Luiz TARGETTED, Endo REPLACEMENT - Liverpool Transfer News Today

The countdown to the summer transfer window is well and truly on, and we've got the latest Liverpool transfer news for you today (Wednesday, June 5).

With Jurgen Klopp's departure and Arne Slot's arrival, the Reds are actively pursuing multiple targets to retool their squad.

LIVERPOOL COULD TARGET BARCA DEFENDER

Liverpool are one of a host of elite European clubs keeping close tabs on Barcelona youngster Mikayil Faye amid reports suggesting the defender is unhappy in Catalonia.

The 19-year-old joined Barcelona for €1.5m from Croatian side NK Kustosija last summer and has gone on to play with the club's B team (Barca Atletic) over the past year.

He has performed admirably under the guidance of B team boss Rafael Marquez, but is yet to make his senior debut - despite the fact that he already has an international cap and goal for Senegal.

Darwin Nunez, Liverpool vs Sparta Prague

Four Liverpool players NAMED who could surprise people under Arne Slotby Peter Staunton

Teun Koopmeiners Liverpool 2023-24

Liverpool MUST make Teun Koopmeiners Arne Slot's transformative first signingby Yash Shah

Michael Edwards Arne Slot

Liverpool have LOST their transfer market edge, it's time to be a SMART club againby Sam McGuire

The left-footed defender, who can also play at full-back, has grown frustrated with his lack of opportunities at first-team level according to Mundo Deportivo and could seek a summer move as a result.

ARNE SLOT VOUCHES FOR GIMENEZ

New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has already discussed Feyenoord superstar Santiago Gimenez amid links over a potential move to Anfield for the Mexican.

Gimenez teamed up with Slot at Feyenoord in 2022 and helped fire the Rotterdam club to Eredivisie glory in his debut season with 15 goals in 32 matches.

That tally increased last season as the 23-year-old, who was born in Buenos Aires, netted 23 times and produced six assists in just 30 league matches as Feyenoord finished runners-up to PSV Eindhoven.

Gimenez has attracted interest from Europe's top sides for some time and has been strongly linked with Tottenham, but rumours over a potential Anfield switch have intensified since Slot's arrival on Merseyside.

According to CaughtOffside, Slot has already discussed Gimenez with Liverpool during early talks with the club over Feyenoord players that had potential to thrive in the Premier League.

LIVERPOOL LOOK FOR ENDO REPLACEMENT

Liverpool are planning on signing a 'marquee midfield star' this summer as they look to replace Wataru Endo.

The Japan captain was a surprise addition to Liverpool's squad last summer, making the £16m switch from Stuttgart after the Reds missed out on now Chelsea duo Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

After a slow start to life on Merseyside, Endo swiftly became a fan favourite with some excellent performances over the winter period, even if his form dipped towards the end of the season.

Liverpool, England, 23rd December 2023. Wataru Endo of Liverpool during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture credit should read: Darren Staples / Sportimage EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. SPI-2829-0097

The 31-year-old proved great value for money and helped Liverpool be as competitive as they were last season, with his presence also allowing Alexis Mac Allister to play in a more advanced role.

However, the Reds are already making plans to sign a new defensive midfielder this summer as they look to ease the burden on Endo next season.

According to Football Insider, Endo has only ever been viewed by Liverpool's chiefs as a temporary solution to their holding midfield issues following Fabinho's decline and subsequent exit.

VAN DEN BERG WANTS OUT

Liverpool now have a player actively seeking out after he reportedly informed the club of his decision to leave this week.

Sepp van den Berg raised eyebrows last week in an interview with De Telegraaf. He openly told them that he felt Liverpool were 'hindering his future’ by not letting him leave the club.

Not letting him leave easily, anyway. The suggestion has been that Liverpool wanted around £20m to sell Van den Berg after his excellent Bundesliga campaign with Mainz 05.

MATIP IN BOURNEMOUTH TALKS

Bournemouth have held recent discussions with Joel Matip, who is seeking a new club with his Liverpool contract officially expiring on June 30, Anfield Watch understands.

The Cameroon international endured a serious injury last season, which raised doubts about his prospects of finding a new club.

But the veteran defender is very much admired by Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, who is keen to bring in the experienced central defender to replace the Newcastle-bound Lloyd Kelly, who was also a transfer target for the Reds.

REDS AND JUVE CHASE LUIZ

Juventus have reportedly lined up Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz as a Plan B should they fail to land Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta this summer.

This is a development that could have major repercussions on Liverpool’s summer spending, with Koopmeiners believed to be a key target, and Calciomercato now reporting that Luiz is ALSO on the list of potential arrivals at Anfield.

Koopmeiners is the main name in the frame for Juve this summer and the Dutchman has previously expressed a clear interest in remaining in Serie A.

WONDERKID DAD OPENS LIVERPOOL DOOR

Liverpool could now POUNCE for German wonderkid Assan Ouedraogo this summer after his expected transfer to Bayern Munich broke down.

Assan Ouedraogo

Assan Ouedraogo

The Schalke midfielder had been lined up for a deal earlier this season but following a change in the club hierarchy it now appears that the 18-year-old’s future lies elsewhere.

The player’s father revealed all in an interview with Sky Germany earlier this week, stating that a contract had been agreed but that the Bavarians have ultimately opted against signing him.

