Wondering who stays and goes, Yankees turn toward 2018

NEW YORK (AP) -- No more chances for another comeback. That's it, the Baby Bombers are out.

After winning their first four elimination games this postseason, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees went down swinging and were knocked out of the playoffs Saturday night with a 4-0 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series.

To get that far, the Yankees rallied from a pair of 0-2 deficits against 100-win teams, beating relief ace Andrew Miller and Cy Young Award winners Corey Kluber and Dallas Keuchel along the way. But in the end, a riveting October run fell one win short of New York's first trip to the World Series since 2009.

It was a heartbreaking finish to an encouraging season for the resurgent Yankees in their first full year of a youth movement. But with the fast rise of Judge and power-hitting partner Gary Sanchez in a dangerous lineup, this certainly looks like a team with potential to go deep for years to come - at the plate and in October.

''I'm extremely proud of this group, what they've accomplished up to this point,'' manager Joe Girardi said. ''But I think there's more. More. And that's the motivating factor.''

There are important questions to be answered, too.

Even after the wild-card Yankees surpassed early expectations for this season, Girardi might have an uncertain future following a decade in charge because his contract is about to expire.

Girardi came under heavy criticism for a couple of key decisions that went wrong in the Division Series against Cleveland and was booed by the New York crowd during introductions before Game 3. But he said he felt ''horrible'' that he ''screwed up'' and took full responsibility in a talk with his team. During a trying time, the Yankees rallied around their embattled skipper and fought back with three straight wins to dethrone the defending AL champions in a decisive Game 5 on the road.